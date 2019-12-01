Androscoggin County

• Tyson Nichols, 24, of Auburn, on a charge of violating conditions of release, 12:40 a.m. Sunday, on Pleasant Street in Mechanic Falls.

• Kelli Plunk, 37, of Hollis, on a charge of operating under the influence of intoxication, 12:50 a.m. Sunday, on Middle Road in Sabattus.

• Matthew Ferry, 34, of Minot, on charges of domestic violence assault and violating conditions of release, 1:15 p.m. Sunday, on Ferry Aces Road in Poland.

Auburn

• Naheem Harrison, 37, of Lewiston, on a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, 7:27 p.m. Saturday, at Great Falls Plaza.

• Alan Kelley, 38, of Lewiston, on three outstanding warrants for failure to appear, 8:44 p.m. Saturday, at Heidi’s Deli.

• Stephen Blouin, 39, of Auburn, on a charge of disorderly conduct, 12:40 a.m. Sunday at 95 Spring St.

