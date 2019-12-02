AUBURN — Andrew Zulieve, an attorney with Skelton Taintor & Abbott, was guest speaker at the Nov. 20 Rockland Rotary Luncheon.
His presentation focused on common misconceptions of trademark law by businesses and the legal problems they can create. Zulieve explained the legal perils of adopting a descriptive or weak trademark, adopting a mark that is identical or confusingly similar to one already in use by a competitor, the effect of a federal or state trademark registration and the basic elements of trademark infringement.
