DRESDEN — The 21st annual Holiday Concert featuring the Downeast Brass Quintet will be performed at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, at St. John’s Church/Meeting House.

The concert is the beginning of the holiday season for many people. It is one of Dresden’s longest running traditions and has entertained many families and friends in the area. Concert Master Dwight Tibbetts has once again written and arranged many new songs for the concert. Members of the quintet always praise the venue as the best they play in.

The concert will be followed by a potluck reception at Tim and Delia Cunningham’s home at Bridge Farm, Dresden Mills. RSVP to Peter Walsh at 207-737-2807 or email [email protected]

