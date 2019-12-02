CAMDEN — Camden National Bank celebrated its Customer Appreciation Week this fall, highlighted by a $10,000 donation to five homeless shelters in Maine.

New Beginnings Inc. in Lewiston received $2,000 and 125 pounds of toiletries such as toothbrushes, shampoo, tissues donated by bank employees.

The unrestricted funding and in-kind donations are part of the bank’s larger [email protected] program, which has provided more than $440,000 to homeless shelters in the bank’s service area over the past five years.

« Previous

filed under: