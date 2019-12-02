GARDINER — Capital City Improv After Dark will perform “A Capital City Ha!-liday” at 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Dec. 19 and 20, at Johnson Hall Performing Arts Center. Doors open at 7 p.m.

Capital City Improv and Johnson Hall team up to create a unique, improvised holiday show. “A Capital City Ha!-liday” is a delightful mix of classic holiday specials with a healthy dose of improvised comedy. Using audience suggestions and stories, as well as music and quick wits, Capital City Improv brings a holiday show unlike any other. This holiday special is a break from redemptive ghosts, reindeer and a snowman that talks.

The show is intended for mature elves and is sure to bring a holiday laugh to all of Santa’s little helpers.

Now in its seventh year, Capital City Improv was conceived and started by Dennis Price, who studied improvisation in Chicago at IO Theater, The Second City and the Playground Theater. Combining his love of improv and his love of Maine, Price created Capital City Improv to bring comedy, fun and memorable experiences to the central Maine area.

Johnson Hall Performing Arts Center is at 280 Water St. Tickets are $16 for adults and $14 for seniors in advance and $19 for adults and $17 for seniors at the door the night of the show. This is an age 18 and up show. Tickets are available at Johnson Hall’s Box Office from noon to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, at 207-582-7144 or by visiting www.johnsonhall.org.

