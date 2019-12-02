LEWISTON — Eclectic phenom cellist Rushad Eggleston will give a rare Maine performance at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at Trinity Church.

Eggleston was a 2002 Grammy award nominee while still a student at the Berklee College of Music for his work with Darol Anger, Michael Doucet and Bruce Molsky in Fiddlers Four. Since then he has broken new territory for the cello, as a member of the acclaimed bluegrass band Crooked Still and performer and recording artist with Childsplay and Hanneke Cassel, to name a few.

As a performer and clinician at the Mark O’Connor Fiddle Camp, Maine Fiddle Camp, New Directions Cello Festival and countless others, he has inspired an entire new generation of cellists through his prodigious technique and improvisatory skills.

Eggleston’s solo show will feature many of his own songs and instrumentals, delivered with his signature style and theatricality.

A suggested donation of $10 will be payable at the door. For more information, call 207-344-3106.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: