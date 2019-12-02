AUBURN — The Center for Workforce & Professional Development at Central Maine Community College will offer a CompTIA A+ certification course starting Jan. 6. It will run Mondays and Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. until Feb. 19.

The course aims to give students the confidence to pass the certification tests to add ‘A+ Certified’ to their resume. The certification tests for the course are scheduled and proctored through the CMCC Testing Center.

Upon successful completion of a CompTIA certification exam, CMCC students may receive prior learning assessment credit. The cost of the class is $2,000 and includes all instructional materials.

For more information or to register, contact CMCC’s Center for Workforce & Professional Development at 207-755-5280, email [email protected] or visit www.cmcc.edu/professionaldevelopment. Registration deadline is Dec. 30.

