The University of Maine at Farmington men’s basketball team cleaned up the weekly honors in the North Atlantic Conference.

After scoring 35 points in a 102-55 win over St. Joseph’s College last Tuesday, sophomore Terion Moss was named the NAC player of the week. Moss did all of his damage in 25 minutes of work on 78.9 percent shooting from the floor. The Portland native also dished out four assists and had three steals in the win.

Cumberland’s Drew Storey was named the NAC rookie of the week for his efforts in the same game, scoring six points, including a perfect shooting night with one 3-pointer.

The Beavers are 3-2 and host UMaine-Machias at 7:30 Wednesday night.

Four of the top six leading scorers for the UMF women’s basketball team hail from central Maine.

The team’s leading scorer is former Messalonskee High School standout McKenna Brodeur of Oakland. Brodeur, a junior, is one of just two Beavers averaging over 10 points per game at 12.6 to lead the team.

Monmouth Academy graduate Tia Day is fourth on the team in scoring (7.8 ppg), and Fairfield’s Molly Folsom is fifth (7.3). Makayla Wilson (4.8), who went to Messalonskee, is sixth.

UMF is 2-3 overall and hosts UMaine-Machias at 5:30 p.m., Wednesday.

