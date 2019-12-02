AL Post 31 holding breakfast event

AUBURN — American Legion Post 31 will be hosting a breakfast from 8 to 10 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 1, at the Legion Post, 426 Washington St. (north). The menu includes eggs, bacon, sausage, french toast, home fries, hash, beans, biscuits and gravy, pancakes, pastries, toast, juice and coffee. Cost is $7. There will be a 50-50 drawing.

