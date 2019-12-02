- Brice Gammon, 39, Andover, violation condition of release, operating after suspension, Nov. 18, $300 cash bail, Maine State Police.
- Michael C. Matie, 39, Solon, warrant failure to appear, Nov. 19, $150 cash bail, Maine State Police.
- Jacob R. Carlton, 32, Jay, warrant on indictment: two counts aggravated assault, two counts reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon, two counts driving to endanger, Nov. 19, released to Androscoggin County Jail, Jay Police Department.
- Lucretia A. Raymond, 53, Jay, warrant failure to appear, Nov. 20, $500 cash bail, Jay Police Department.
- Jonathan Leavitt, 35, Farmington, warrant violation of bail, Nov. 20, released to Somerset County Jail, Farmington Police Department.
- Erika Marchetti, 41, Farmington, operating under the influence, operating while license suspended or revoked, Nov. 21, $300 cash bail, Farmington Police Department.
- Shane Gray, 54, Livermore Falls, operating after revocation, Nov. 21, $500 cash bail, Jay Police Department.
- Justine P. Boyd, 26, Freeman Township, operating under the influence, Nov. 21, $250 cash bail, Farmington Police Department.
- Darcy C. Ellis Jr., 50, Jay, probation hold, Nov. 22, probation hold lifted Nov. 26, Jay Police Department.
- Jason T. Bard, 50, Wilton, operating under the influence, criminal speed, Nov. 22, $500 cash bail, Farmington Police Department.
- Anthony M. Rossi, 32, Chesterville, operating under the influence, Nov. 23, $250 cash bail, Farmington Police Department.
- John H. Walp, 46, Jay, domestic violence assault, Nov. 23, $500 cash bail, Farmington Police Department.
- Ruth Foss, 37, Farmington, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, violation condition of release, Nov. 24, personal recognizance bail, Nov. 24, Farmington Police Department.
- Michael V. Paskell, 28, Phillips, warrant reckless conduct, failure to appear, criminal mischief, Nov. 26, $500 cash bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
- Jenna M. Neal, 34, warrant unpaid fines, fees, Nov. 27, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
- Cindy L. Heath, 62, Farmington, operating under the influence, Nov. 30, $150 cash bail, Farmington Police Department.
- Luis Ruiz Gonzalez, 27, Lawrence, Massachusetts, fugitive from justice on New Hampshire warrant, Dec. 1, Wilton Police Department.
- Scott T. Martin, 44, East Rochester, New Hampshire, operating under the influence, Dec. 1, Farmington Police Department.
Comments are not available on this story.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Encore
Looking Back for Dec. 3
-
Dear Abby
Full-time trucker parks too long in son’s small apartment
-
Horoscope
Leo: Someone’s abrupt decision will result in financial change
-
Dr. Roach
Water restriction is the key to treating too-low salt levels
-
News
Auburn City Council passes pieces of new agricultural zone ordinance