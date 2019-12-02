GARDINER — Maine Event Comedy presents 2018 Seattle International Comedy Competition champion Drew Dunn at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, at Johnson Hall Performing Arts Center. The show will also feature Leonard Kimble and Jake Jacobson.

After starting comedy at age 21, New Hampshire’s Dunn has established himself as one of the nation’s fastest rising comedians. Along with Seattle, Dunn won the Boston Comedy Festival in 2017 and was named “Best of the Fest” in the Burbank Comedy Festival. He was featured as a New Face of Comedy in the 2019 Just for Laughs Comedy Festival in Montreal and the Johnny Carson Great American Comedy Festival. He now headlines comedy clubs and colleges across the U.S. and Canada, along with making various types of online content.

Kimble was a semi-finalist in the Empire Summer Comedy Classic in Portland, the Wednesday Night Live Comedy Competition and Maine Event Comedy’s Tightest Five Contest. He really enjoys the semi-finals of competitions because of all the free beer. He also advanced to the second round in the Last Comix Standing competition at Mohegan Sun and produces shows throughout Maine with The River Comics.

Jacobson has seen the world and he’s not impressed. Born in Massachusetts, raised in Rhode Island and enlightened in Africa, he now resides in Western Maine and writes intellectual-social-observational irreverence to be delivered wherever some good ol’ common sense is required.

Johnson Hall is at 280 Water St. Tickets are $16 for adults, $14 for seniors when bought in advance; and $19 for adults, $17 for seniors at the door the night of the show. Tickets may be purchased at johnsonhall.org or by calling the office from noon to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. The show is for age 21-plus and will contain adult language and content. For more information, call 207-582-7144.

