AUBURN — Maine Event Comedy will present the high energy comedy of Tuck Tucker at 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, at Craft Brew Underground. The show will also feature Kevin Neales, Jeff Medoff and Jake Jacobson.

Tucker’s verbal wit and physical comedy have made him a favorite throughout New England. He’s a founding member of Portland’s Running with Scissors improv group and was a finalist on HBO’s Lucky 21 Comedy Showcase. He has performed at the Hartford Funny Bone, the Rhode Island Comedy Connection and the Comedy Nest in Montreal.

Neales has worn a hat while slinging jokes at the Maine Comedy Festival and The Ice House in Pasadena. He was a runner-up in Portland’s Funniest Professional contest and has worked with nationally touring comedians Mike Birbiglia, Juston McKinney and Tom Cotter.

Medoff recently advanced to the second round of the Last Comix Standing contest at Mohegan Sun. He has performed at Laugh Boston, The Comedy Studio, Nick’s Comedy Stop and dozens of other venues across New England and beyond.

Jacobson has seen the world and he’s not impressed. Born in Massachusetts, raised in Rhode Island and enlightened in Africa, he now resides in Western Maine and specializes in intellectual-social-observational material.

The show is for age 21 and older; admission is pay-what-you-can. Craft Brew Underground is at 34 Court St. For more information, call/text 207-513-0742 or email [email protected]

