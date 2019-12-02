The Maine Music Society Chorale will present its annual Heritage Holidays concert featuring the exquisite Christmas cantata “Hodie” by Ralph Vaughan Williams at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14 and Sunday, Dec. 15, at Gendron Franco Center in Lewiston.

Come immerse yourself in this moving musical rendition of the familiar Christmas story composed by one of the most beloved British composers. Our featured soloists for “Hodie” will send shivers down your spine and the chorale will have you wanting to shout Allelulia. Sopranos Becky Goodenough, Laura Grams and Torey Gimpel, Tenor Brian Pfohl, and Baritone Carl Steidel are superb in their storytelling roles.

In addition, the chorale will perform seasonal Chanukah songs and Christmas carols selected to put you in the true holiday spirit. Keeping with tradition, the concert will end with everyone joining in to sing a round of beloved Christmas carols.

Celebrating the holiday season with the Maine Music Society Chorale has become a beloved tradition in the L/A area, and you won’t want to miss this highlight of the concert season. There’ll be music for everyone. Come usher in your holiday joy with this extraordinary seasonal event.

For a preview of what’s in store, listen in to John Corrie and Susan Trask on Maine’s Big Z 105.5’s Breakfast Club at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 3.

MMS is a non-profit music-performing organization committed to bringing performances to the public through educational and youth-oriented activities, imaginative programming, and artistic excellence. It supports the MMS Chorale, Chamber Singers and Orchestra.

Reserved seating tickets are $22/adult; $20/senior; $10/student; and free for children under 12 years old (when accompanied by an adult). There is also a $2 handling fee per ticket. Group discount of 20% off price before handling fee for 10 or more tickets to the same performance. The Gendron Franco Center is located at 46 Cedar St., Lewiston. For more information, visit our website at www.mainemusicsociety.org or like us on Facebook. You can also call our business office SmART Management at (207) 333-3386.

