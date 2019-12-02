LEWISTON — Piano and vocal artist Marc Mailhot will provide the entertainment at La Rencontre, the Gendron Franco Center’s monthly luncheon, on Thursday, Dec. 12. The doors and bar will open at 10 a.m. and the meal will be served at 11:30 a.m. It will include lasagna, salad, bread and dessert. La Rencontre is not restricted to French speakers or even those of Franco descent. All are welcome to attend.

During his career, Mailhot has performed thousands of gigs with pioneering Maine bands Love, Inc. and Pegasus in the 1960s and 1970s and occasionally plays with The Chapparals. He also plays with Beatles tribute/60s band Get Back. As a solo artist, he has written, recorded and toured extensively.

Mailhot taught keyboard and drums at Starbird Music in Portland earlier in his career and continues teaching privately and enjoys working with his piano and drums students to help them discover the joy of music. He is a member of the Maine Arts Commission, New England Songwriters Guild and continues playing a series of solo shows featuring his piano and singing talents to celebrate 58 years of public performing.

For tickets, call or visit the Gendron Franco Center box office at 207-689-2000 weekdays between noon and 4 p.m. The price of tickets is $13, which includes a processing fee. These tickets, as with all GFC tickets, will be nonrefundable/nonexchangeable and must be purchased by 4 p.m. on the Monday prior to the event. Tickets will not be sold at the door.

The event is sponsored by TV5MONDE USA, the global French language entertainment network, broadcasts 24 hours a day, 7 days a week without commercial interruptions – offering the best television programs from France, Belgium, Switzerland and Canada. TV5MONDE can be found locally on Spectrum Cable at Channel 71.

The Franco Center is handicap accessible and is at Cedar and Oxford streets in the Little Canada section of Lewiston, just across the Lown Peace Bridge from New Auburn.

