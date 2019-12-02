AUBURN – Pauline Obie, 70, of Lewiston, passed away at The Hospice House in Auburn on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019.

She was born Feb., 15, 1949 in Lewiston, to Wilfred and Lucille (Lacombe) Obie, one of five children.

Pauline was an angel on earth that was very giving and loved by everyone. She loved to collect dolls and memorabilia. She spent seven years in Clare Place at Clover Healthcare where the nurses and CNAs loved her and took excellent care of her.

In Heaven to greet her was her parents; brothers, Ray and Bob and identical twin, Paulette.

Left to cherish her memory are her sister, Anita Harmon; godchild, Michelle Masse; grandnieces, Savannah Lang and Cindy Caron, grandnephews, Jerry Obie, Bob Obie Jr.and Curtis Harmon.

A funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019 at 11 a.m. at The Basilica (lower chapel) followed by interment at St. Peter Cemetery.

Services have been entrusted to The Fortin Group 70 Horton St. Lewiston, ME. 04240. (207) 784-4584.

« Previous