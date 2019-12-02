Arrests

Androscoggin County

• Jonathan Gordon, 19, of Turner, on a charge of violating conditions of release, 8 p.m. Sunday on Center Bridge Road in Turner.

Auburn

• Shakila Eirby, 29, of Lewiston, on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear, 9:28 p.m. Sunday on Center Street.

• Jessica Arborgast, 35, of Lewiston, on two outstanding warrants, 1:11 p.m. Monday at Walmart Supercenter.

Lewiston

• Samuel Warner, 30, of Lewiston, on a charge of criminal trespassing, 11:15 p.m. Sunday at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center.

• Leonard Bouchard, 44, of Lewiston, on an outstanding warrant for unpaid fines and fees, 1:47 a.m. Monday on Russell Street.

• Michael Teague, 48, of Poland, on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear, 11:23 a.m. Monday on Oxbow Road.

Accidents

Auburn

• A vehicle driven by Kenneth E. Rand, 30, of Norway struck the back of another driven by Sonia J. Grondin, 60, of Auburn at 12:18 p.m. Wednesday on Hotel Road while Grondin was stopped to make a left turn onto Rodman Road. The 1999 Chevrolet owned by Rand and the 2011 Kia owned by Grondin received functional damage.

• An unknown Ford pickup truck driven south on Turner Road at 7:32 p.m. Wednesday when several metal chairs fell from the bed of the truck into the road. Matthew Mahar, 30, of Raymond and Matthew H. Laroche Albert, 17, of Lewiston, who were driving behind the truck, struck the chairs. The 2004 Honda owned by Mahar received minor damage and the 2015 Subaru driven by Laroche Albert and owned by Kevin Albert of Lewiston received functional damage.

• Vehicles driven by Dwain A. Sykes, 44, of Livermore and Brooke A. Beganny, 25, of Auburn collided at 8:06 p.m. Wednesday on Center Street. The 2007 Infiniti owned by Sykes received functional damage and the 2018 Toyota owned by Beganny received minor damage.

• Vehicles driven by Blaine J. Turcotte, 31, of Lisbon Falls and Lisa A. Evrard, 57, of Livermore Falls collided at 11:01 a.m. Thursday at Whitney Street and Lake Auburn Avenue. The 2008 Mitsubishi owned by Turcotte and the 2006 Ford driven by Evrard and owned by Walter C. Evrard were towed.

• Vehicles driven by Linda C. Jenkins, 69, of Durham and Elise M. Presby, 26, of Auburn collided at 12:04 p.m. Thursday on Hotel Road. The 2013 Chevrolet owned by Jenkins and the 2011 Volkswagen owned by Presby received functional damage.

• A vehicle driven by Aragsan A. Djama, 33, of Lewiston was slid off Riverside Drive into a ditch and struck a tree at 1:22 a.m. Monday. The 2012 Chevrolet driven by Djama and owned by Abdoullhakim Abdi of Lewiston was towed.

• A vehicle driven by Molly B. Giusti, 34, of Windham went off Washington Street into a ditch at 1:54 a.m. Monday. The 2014 Chevrolet owned by Dave B. Covington of Auburn was towed.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: