DEAR SUN SPOTS: Thank you so much for letting your readers know about the tabs and pie plates for Ronald McDonald House (Nov. 25 Sun Spots). Mike from Livermore called to let me know he had over 15 large bags of tabs. He brought them to Auburn and they filled the back of my car. Needless to say, I drove them to Portland immediately. —Mary Ann, Auburn

ANSWER: There’s nothing quite like a woman with a mission! I remember when I first “met” Mary Ann through Sun Spots and found out that she collects tabs and other aluminum for Ronald McDonald House. The reason I remember it so well is because at the time, my little granddaughter was a newborn patient at the Barbara Bush Center in the NICU and I was staying at Ronald McDonald House with the wee one’s parents so we could be near her. We were very well taken care of at our home away from home and all my readers will be happy to know that our sick little baby is now a thriving and very boisterous 2-year-old with lots to say about everything.

Portland’s Ronald McDonald House, located at 250 Brackett St. just a few blocks from Maine Medical Center, can house up to 21 families of four at a time. There is a shuttle bus that goes back and forth several times a day. It really is a wonderful place and I hope you will be led to save your tabs and other aluminum then call Mary Ann or take your sack of goodies to Portland yourself next time you make a trip to “The Big City”.

On the RMHC web site at rmhcmaine.org, you can learn more about what is offered during your stay to make it more comfortable. The non-profit suggests a $10 donation per day but they don’t turn anyone away.

During this holiday season, if you are thinking of donating to an organization, this is a good one to consider. If you would like to make an “in-kind” donation, check out the wish list which includes individually-packages snacks, sugar, vegetable oil, cookie and bread mixes, travel-size shampoo and conditioner, deodorant and shaving cream, individual hand soaps, paper towels, tissues, Lysol wipes and spray, Pledge, laundry detergent, dishwasher detergent, forks, white dinner bowls, white copy paper and Forever stamps. You can shop right from Amazon for them by logging in at amazon.com/smile and typing in RMHC Maine as your charity under “Find a List or Registry”. For more information, call 780-6282. To contact Mary Ann so you can get your tabs to her, call 783-6651.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I’m interested to see if anyone would have a 9 x 12-foot oval or rectangular braided rug that they wish to sell for a reasonable price. Also, I have several boxes of white birch logs to give away. Please call 241-7090.—No name, Auburn

ANSWER: I know this request and offer has come in before, but it never hurts to ask more than once. Those birch logs sound nice and for the rug, be sure to keep your eye on the classifieds section for estate sales, etc. You may also want to see if any local consignment or antique shops have what you’re looking for.

