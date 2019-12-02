BASKETBALL

Tremont Waters was named G League Player of the Month after leading the Red Claws to a 7-2 start by averaging 22.3 points, 7.7 assists and 1.7 steals.

A 5-foot-10 point guard drafted 51st overall by the Celtics, Waters is the first Red Claws player to earn the honor since Jordan Mickey in December 2015.

Maine’s only two losses this season have come without Waters, a two-way player called up to Boston for a Nov. 25 game against Sacramento. He also missed Friday night’s double-overtime loss in Chicago because of illness.

COLLEGES

MEN’S BASKETBALL: The University of New England pulled away in the last 10 minutes of the second half, using a 25-9 run down the stretch, to beat Maine Maritime 95-79 at Biddeford.

Alex Kravchuk and Saddiq Canty had 17 points apiece for UNE (5-3), and Drake Gavin tossed in 14.

DeMerrill Levy had a game-high 23 points and six boards for Maine Maritime (2-2).

• Kody Greenhalgh had 12 of his team-leading 19 points in the first half as Bates beat Johnson & Wales 82-74 at Providence, Rhode Island.

Jeff Spellman had 18 points for Bates (3-1), reserve Stephon Baxter had 16 points and Tom Coyne added 10.

Brian Hogan-Gary and Justin Bullock had 28 points apiece for Johnson & Wales (3-3).

FOOTBALL: Bobby Wilder resigned as Old Dominion’s football coach after 13 seasons. He was 77-56 with the Monarchs, including a 10-3 record in 2016 when ODU won the Bahamas Bowl.

Wilder, a former University of Maine quarterback and offensive coordinator, was hired off the UMaine staff in 2007 to create the Monarchs’ program, which began play in 2009.

Wilder turned ODU into a contender in the Football Championship Subdivision as a member of the Colonial Athletic Association, but could not achieve similar success after joining Conference-USA of the FBS. The Monarchs went 45-24 in the FCS, but only 32-32 after joining the FBS.

Athletic Director Wood Selig said the Old Dominion Athletic Foundation will cover the $600,000 buyout Wilder is due.

• Washington Coach Chris Petersen says he is stepping down after six seasons at the school, with defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake promoted to take over the program.

• Boston College turned to assistant and former Eagles receiver Rich Gunnell as interim coach while it looks for a permanent successor to Steve Addazio and tries to return to the days when it was nationally ranked.

