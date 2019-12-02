AUBURN — Saint Dominic Academy, Auburn Campus, Principal Roger LaChapelle announces the honor roll for the first quarter. The following students have achieved a 4.25 average and above in all courses and are on the Principal’s List:

Grade 12: Avery Greco, Simone Long, Evan Rivard, Skye Rogers, Rebecca Zimmerman.

Grade 11: Sarah Brown, Anna Cote, Aaliyah Cruz, Amelia Fortin, Lucy Frenette, Martha GeyerShaheen, Grace Girardin, Benjamin Kase, Hannah Kenney, Owen Mitchell, Gisele Ouellette, Elliana Smith, Lauren Theriault, Madison Tyus.

Grade 10: Noah Cyr, Kathleen Dean, McKenzie Lagerson, Isabella McMillen, Jessica Zimmerman.

Grade nine: Laura Wong.

Grade seven: Belle Beauchesne.

Grade six: Alyssa Davis, Dmitri Keene, Spencer Morgan.

The following students have achieved a 3.80 average overall, with no grade below 2.70, and have attained First Honors:

Grade 12: Michael Cilley, Mark D’Alessandro, Emily French, Gechi Huang, Robert Kurtz, MiaAngelina Leslie, Jacques Ouellette, Jaden Webster, Ambrose Ward.

Grade 11: Matthew Gosselin, William Levasseur, Sydney Stebbins, Cassie Wardwell, Erin White, Emma Wolverton.

Grade 10: Julianne Cook, Sydney Dick, Patrick Manson, Ana Moreno, Eleanor Russell, Cezarie St. Jean, Kyla Wallace.

Grade nine: Lily Beauchesne, Cody Dorman, Brianna Frederick, Matthew Gould, Abigail Mitchell, Camren Samson, Chloe Whited.

Grade eight: Marshal Adams, Dawson Archer, Rieslynn Bernier, Connor Cyr, Carlotta Dolci, Gabrielle Duplisis, Jack Ellingwood, Lauren Fletcher, Avery Gravel, Garrett Kendall, Timothée Ouellette, Campbell Perryman, Gabiella Roman, Natalia Russell, Anna GeyerShaheen, Eli St. Laurent, Aiden Walling, Connor Wolverton.

Grade seven: Gabrielle Allen, Aiden Belanger, John Brocke, Owen Gallic, Jack Gilpatric, Lola Jones, Logan Martin, Jaipal Patel, Jonathan Tangilamesu, Sophia Theberge, Anna Theriault, Brookelyn Whited, Isaac Yombe.

Grade six: Joseph Adams, Kellen Anthoine, Cecile Brown, Kendall Gravel, Abigail Labonte, Sela Russell.

The following students have achieved a 3.25 average overall, with no grade below 2.70, and are on Second Honors:

Grade 12: Isaac Banks, Andrea Dolci, Paige-Jackalynn Errico, Demetrios Gammaitoni, Raegan Hachey, Jacob Lewis, Lindy Ouellette, Zachary Pelletier, Karitha St. Jean, Tyler Stewart.

Grade 11: Stephen Arata, Alec Beaudin, Madyson Boulet, Emily Cutter, Autumn Gonzales, Nathan Jones, Noah Pratt, Lucas Pushard, Emily Wallingford.

Grade 10: Bryanna Archer, Samuel Burnham, Carlo Cabrera, Colin Casserly, Leandro Naous, Isabella Miller, Bella Perryman, Aaron Thibault, Isabella Webster, Benedicte Yombe.

Grade nine: Ethan Berube, Natalie Brocke, Miles Frenette, Matthew Homan, Erik Jones, Colby Levasseur, Matthew Nguyen, Anna Seguin, Alexandra Wallingford.

Grade eight: Colin Dube, Hailey Hughes, Abigail Martel, Ethan Pelletier.

Grade seven: Emily Andrews, Charlize Apodaca, Ashley Connor, Jaxon Errico, Leah Herrick, Lauren Naous, Aiden Robitaille, Cade Trundy.

Grade six: Sophia Franciose, Isabelle Hinkley, Victoria Lac, Abrielle LeBrasseur.

The following students have achieved a 3.0 average overall, with no grade below 2.70, and are on Honorable Mention:

Grade nine: Lorelei Bonney, Noah Girardin, Denea St. Jean.

Grade eight: Peter Hayes.

Grade seven: Daniel Burnham, Gavin Godfrey, Brockton Morissette.

Grade six: Kyla Berube.

