LEWISTON — More than 240 Bates College students received support from the college in order to accept summer work that facilitated professional exploration and reflection about fulfilling future career paths.

Among them were Thaddeus Gunther of Farmington, a junior, who spent the short term and summer researching the use of a novel molecular method to isolate erthrocytes in developing zebrafish with associate professor of biology Larissa Williams.

Gunther, the son of Eric and Judith Gunther of Farmington, is a 2017 graduate of Mount Blue High School. His research was funded by the IDeA Networks of Biomedical Research Excellence.

William Davis of Fryeburg, a junior, spent the summer researching the redesign of NS/PY 357 Computational Neuroscience with assistant professor of neuroscience Michelle Greene.

Davis, the son of Calvin and Kathleen Hunsicker of Fryeburg, is a 2017 graduate of Fryeburg Academy. His research was funded by a faculty grant.

Kirsten Pelletier of Readfield, a senior, spent the summer researching spatial variability in Lake Auburn phytoplankton with professor of environmental studies Holly Ewing.

Pelletier, the daughter of Peter Pelletier of Readfield and Wendy Pelletier of Gardiner, is a 2016 graduate of Messalonskee High School. Her research was funded by a faculty grant and the Auburn and Lewiston Water Districts.

« Previous

Next »