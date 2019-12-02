AUGUSTA — Members of the Maine Wood Carvers Association will be in the Atrium of the Maine State Museum from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14. Admission is free for the event and to the Maine State Museum all day.

Participating members will display examples of their finished work, as well as demonstrate wood carving techniques of interest to all ages — from carving spoons to carving bas-relief and carving in the round. Children can try their hands at soap carving; all materials and equipment will be provided.

Maine State Museum, 230 State St., is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays. The museum is closed Sundays and Mondays. Regular admission is $3 for adults; $2, senior adults over age 62 and children ages 6 to 18; and free, children under 6. Maximum charge for families is $10. For more information, call 207-287-2301 or visit www.mainestatemuseum.org.

