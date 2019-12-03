CAPITAL REGION HAWKS (MARANACOOK/WINTHROP/MADISON/SPRUCE MOUNTAIN/LAWRENCE)

Coach: Jack Rioux (third year)

Class: B North

Last year’s results: 2-16-0

Returning athletes: Seniors — Coleman Watson (F), Patrick Prescott (F), Brian Shea (F); Juniors — Jonathan Rioux (D), Kyle Bean (D); Sophomores — Evan Gourley (D), Isaac Parker (D).

Key losses: Will Hays (G).

Promising newcomers: Seniors (from Lawrence) — Ben Pierce (D), Cody Dixon (F), Camron Jordan (D); Freshman — Nick Keezer (D).

What to expect: After becoming the state’s first five-school cooperative program, the team has been rebranded as the Capital Region Hawks. Rioux said the addition of Lawrence players brings some “much-needed maturity to what has been a very young team.” The Hawks only graduated one player, but he was a big one, in all-conference goalie Hays. Rioux is “very optimistic” and said his team has a chance to be competitive.

CONY/MONMOUTH/HALL-DALE RAMS

Coach: Shawn Johnson (second year)

Class: B North

Last year’s results: 7-12, lost in Class A North quarterfinals.

Returning athletes: Seniors — Zach Whitney (F), Collin Osborne (F), Mike Crochere (G); Juniors — Quincy Tobias (F), Tyrell Sousa (F), Elijiah Bezanson (D); Sophomores — Cooper Swan (F), Ayden Clark (F), Reid Albison (D), Matty Shea (G), Jacob Godbout (F), Nick Levesque (F).

Key losses: Joe Arps (D), Connor Albison (F), Sam McFarlane (D), Mike Boivin (F), Reed Hopkins (F).

Promising newcomers: Senior — Caleb McFarland (D); Sophomores — Jacob Pelletier (F), Jacob Varney (F), Joe Poulin (D); Freshmen — Kyle Clavett (D), Dominic Trott (D).

What to expect: The Rams are young this season, with even the majority of returning players still early in their high school careers. There is some skill in that youth, however. Playing in a new class against new teams will be an adjustment. Making it into the Class B North playoffs in their first year is a goal for the Rams.

EDWARD LITTLE RED EDDIES

Coach: Norm Gagne (third year)

Class: A

Last year’s results: 13-7, lost in Class A North semifinals.

Returning athletes: Seniors — Gavin Toussaint (G), Dylan Campbell (D), Logan Alexander (F), Cam Sturgis (F), Gunnar Winslow (F), Kegan Rodrigue (F), Tanner Holbrook (F), Reed Chapman (F); Juniors — Will Cassidy (D), Colin Merritt (D), Marius Morneau (D); Sophomores — Jack Keefe (F), Wesley Clements (F).

Key losses: Ben Cassidy (F), Aaron Perkins (F), Ben Lane Robichaud (F), Cam Audette (D), Devon D’Auteuil (G).

Promising newcomers: Juniors — Shawn Allen (D), Keegan Moon (F); Sophomores — Aiden Gonzales (F), Trey Coulombe (F).

What to expect: Gagne sees the defense as the strength of this year’s team, despite the graduation of all-state blue-liner Audette. The Red Eddies will have more depth than last season, with youth added at both forward and defense. Gagne even sees the freshmen battling for key roles on the team. The goal for EL is to be one of the top four teams in the new statewide Class A.

LAKE REGION/FRYEBURG/OXFORD HILLS ICE CATS

Coach: Dave Lepage (14th year)

Class: A

Last year’s results: 4-14

Returning athletes: Seniors — Bobby LeBlanc (G), Cam Lepage (D), Jake Domegan (D); Juniors — Ed Thurston (F), Colby Turcotte (F), Will Galligan (F), Bryce Micklon (D).

Key losses: None.

Promising newcomers: Juniors — Dom Zimmel (G), Boden Dock (F); Freshman — Caleb Micklon (F).

What to expect: Lepage said the program has good numbers in its second season back at the varsity level. That should help with balance and skating depth, and the extra experience should improve scoring consistency. The schedule is tougher than last season, but the added players, especially the freshmen, should create healthy competition in the program. Lepage has stressed team speed during the preseason.

LEWISTON BLUE DEVILS

Coach: Jamie Belleau (12th Year)

Class: A

Last year’s results: 17-3, lost in Class A North regional final.

Returning athletes: Seniors — Kurtis Pelletier (F), Ben St. Laurent (F), Ryan Pomerleau (F), Sam Laroche (D), Owen Cox (returns after a year off), Drew St. Hilaire (D); Juniors — Michael Belleau (F), Logan Tripp (F), Joey Gendron (F), Mason Beaudoin (F); Sophomore — Damon Bossie (D).

Key losses: Caden Smith, Jack Madden, Ridge Field, Nick Pomerleau, Jacob Smith.

Promising newcomers: Junior — Tyler Leger (F), Keegan McLaughlin (G); Sophomores — Evan Knowlton (F), Troy Poulin (D); Freshmen — Cooper St. Hilaire (D), Brock Bergeron (F), Daxton St. Hilaire (F), Cole Ulrich (F).

What to expect: A fourth straight state title wasn’t to be for the Blue Devils, but Belleau called it a successful season nonetheless. The majority of that team returns, albeit with some key holes to fill. The Blue Devils do reload their roster, including getting Cox back. Building off both last year’s success and regional final disappointment could get Lewiston back to the state final.

MT. ARARAT/LISBON/MORSE EAGLES

Coach: A.J. Kavanaugh (fifth year)

Class: B South

Last year’s results: 8-10-1, lost in Class A North quarterfinals.

Returning athletes: Seniors — Cam Wallace (F), Trevor Brown (F); Juniors — Noah Magda (D), Brandon Durant (F), Clay Munsey (F); Sophomores — Sean Moore (G), Hunter Merryman (F), Alex Witwicki (F), Zack Ridlon (D).

Key losses: Noah Austin, Cade Charron, Cam Poisson.

Promising newcomers: Sophomores — Tristen Cloutier (D), Tanner Robleto (F), Alex Dunn (D); Freshman — Zander Kirk (F).

What to expect: Kavanaugh expects his team to have a new identity after graduating Austin, last season’s Travis Roy Award winner. The Eagles also will be playing some new opponents, having moved from Class A to Class B South. They do have Moore back in goal after a standout freshman campaign. The core of the team as a whole is young, but Kavanaugh sees size and speed.

POLAND/LEAVITT/OAK HILL/GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER KINGS

Coach: Joe Hutchinson (fourth season)

Class: B South

Last year’s results: 11-7-1, lost in Class B South quarterfinals.

Returning athletes: Seniors — Sam Boles (F), Lucas Mortensen (F), Mason Lessard (D); Juniors — Spencer Berube (F), Sam Tibbetts (D), Bryce Doucette (F), Dylan Sellinger (F); Sophomores — Reese Collins (F), Blake Springer (D), Robbie Gladu (D).

Key losses: Nathan Marcotte (D), Xavier Michaud (G), Austin Taylor (F).

Promising newcomers: Juniors — Keenan St. Pierre (F), Ryan Thibault (D); Sophomores — Vinny Lupardo (G), Kaden Trenoweth (F), Ashton Guerin (F).

What to expect: The players the Kings lost were key pieces, but Hutchinson expects his team to still be competitive. The Kings are looking to build off the second half of last season, when a young core began to mature. Hutchinson expects Lupardo to step into the No. 1 goalie spot and have a solid season. A good defense should be able to help create some offense.

ST. DOMINIC ACADEMY SAINTS

Coach: Daniel A D’Auteuil Jr (first year)

Class: A

Last year’s results: 16-4-1, Class A state champions.

Returning athletes: Seniors — Jack Ouellette (D), Michael Cilley (D), Jacob Lewis (F), Zack Pelletier (F), Jaden Webster (F), Alex Roy (G); Juniors — Lucas Pushard (F), Matt Fletcher (D), Noah Pratt (D), Murphy Randall (F), Matt Gosselin (G), Nate Jones (G); Sophomore — Leandro Naous (F).

Key losses: Gaston Fuksa, Hunter Hughes, Ben Gosselin.

Promising newcomers: Sophomore — Colin Casserley (F); Freshman — Miles Frenette (D).

What to expect: D’Auteuil, a former St. Dom’s assistant, takes over a program with “a strong core of players that love to play hockey,” he said. The defending state champs lost a couple key players, but the defense should be stout once again. Fuksa leaves a big hole in goal, but the Saints have multiple options to fill it. Health will be important with only 15 skaters on the team.

