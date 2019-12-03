The Highland Lake Grange will have their annual craft fair from 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14.

There will be knitted items, toys, fairy houses, dream catchers, jewelry, wood products, Scentsy items, cards, gift baskets, an author with his books for sale, etched glassware, something for everyone. There will also be a bake sale and, if you’re hungry, the kitchen will be open for breakfast and lunch.

Come support the local crafters.

The grange is located at 9 Hardy Rd., on the corner of Rt. 302, Westbrook. For more information, call (207) 854-2379 or email [email protected]

