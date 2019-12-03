DEAR SUN SPOTS: I’m looking for a second-hand bookstore or shop that has any Guidepost books from the Tea Room Mysteries or the Sugar Creek Amish Mysteries. The books sell for $20 each and I hope I can get them for less, as I pass them on, but can’t afford to keep paying for the new books. — No name, Farmington

ANSWER: I’m familiar with these series and really like them. The word is out now that you’re on the look-out for them, but you may also want to check eBay and library book sales when they come up. The books at these sales are often donated by patrons and other community members from all walks of life so you never know what you might find. Also check your local library to see if they have any books from these two collections on their shelves or if they can get them for you from another library. Why pay for them at all if you can borrow them for free?

While there, you’ll want to explore what else your library can do for you.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: We are fast approaching the Christmas season, and a wonderful gift would be to have one of your family members’ or friends names inscribed on our next Monument #32 at the Veterans Memorial Park at the Great Falls by the Longley Bridge in Lewiston.

We still need about 90 names to complete the monument. We have to have all 216 names before we can have Collette Monuments finish the stone. Otherwise, it will be 2021 before we can have a new monument. For the first time in 20 years, we plan to unveil the new monument on Memorial Day Weekend, 2020. So, if anyone has any family or friends who would like to have their family members’ or friends’ names on our next monument, feel free to get an application at either the City of Lewiston or City of Auburn’s websites.

Applications are also available at the Auburn Mall next to the Veteran’s Tree that will be installed near the JC Penney entrance inside the mall or by emailing me, Norm Cote at [email protected]][email protected] or calling me at 782-1725.

The only requirements to have a name on one of our monuments are that the veteran, man or woman, living or passed on, on active duty, or retired have served honorably and is a Maine native or has family connections to Maine or veterans who have served and retired in other states. A copy of a DD214 or honorable discharge or any proof of service is required. An obituary stating his or her service, a photo of a military grave marker, a photo in uniform, dog tags, or a military ID are all acceptable as proof of service. There is a $35 fee.

Thanks again, Sun Spots, for all your wonderful help over all these years. — Normand Cote, Treasurer, L/A Veterans Council, Lewiston

ANSWER: Thank you, Norm, for being so committed to this project and for always encouraging others to join in. It’s a wonderful way to honor the veterans in your lives.

