MINOT — Selectmen on Monday night accepted the 2018 audit from Smith & Associates of Yarmouth showing a sufficient fund balance of $2.8 million as of Dec. 31, 2018.

Selectmen applauded the town’s efforts in adopting sound spending policies and practices.

A public hearing on proposed changes to the Cemetery and Fire Department ordinances is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 16, prior to the selectmen’s meeting.

The board approved the River Valley Girl Scout Service to operate a Cookie Cupboard in the basement of the Town Office. It will run in April to provide additional Girl Scout cookies for troops in the area. Selectperson Brittany Hemond and Town Administrator Danielle Loring will oversee it.

The Christmas tree lighting this past weekend was a huge success with a good attendance. Christmas caroling and cookie decorating were led by local Girl Scouts.

