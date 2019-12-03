Arrests

Auburn

• John Edwards, 48, of Auburn, on a charge of domestic violence assault, 10:32 p.m. Monday at 246 Main St.

Lewiston

• Eric Dehahn, 37, of Lewiston, on charges of violating conditions of release and domestic violence assault, 1 a.m. Tuesday at 333 Lisbon St.

• Scott Libby, 32, of Lewiston, on a charge of violating conditions of release, 4:03 p.m. Tuesday on Birch Street.

Accidents

Lewiston

• A vehicle driven by Brendan M. Duguay, 23, of Turner struck the back of a vehicle driven by Branden A. Dyer, 21, of Auburn at 5:37 p.m. Friday on Main Street while Dyer was stopped in traffic. Dyer’s vehicle was pushed into one driven by Patricia L. Dillingham, 49, of Auburn, who was also stopped. The 2019 Nissan driven by Dyer and owned by Enterprise Rental Co. in Auburn was towed. The 2006 Subaru owned by Dillingham received functional damage, and the 2003 GMC driven by Duguay and owned by Ricker Hill Orchard Inc. of Turner received minor damage.

• Vehicles driven by Nianzheng Fan, 21, of Auburn and Hunter Williams, 23, of Sabattus collided at 9:06 p.m. Friday at Lincoln and Cedar streets. The 2012 Toyota driven by Fan and owned by Chun Wu of Auburn received functional damage and the 2010 Ford owned by Williams was towed.

Auburn

• A vehicle driven by Leona J. Curran, 44, of Turner was heading north at 5:52 a.m. Monday on Turner Road when she attempted to pass a vehicle driven by Clifford A. Trend, 64, of Wilton. Curran lost control due to icy conditions and struck the front of Trend’s car, causing both vehicles to leave the road. Trend’s car flipped over several times after his tires caught the curb. The 2007 Honda owned by Curran and the 2017 Toyota owned by Trend were towed.

• Vehicles driven by Eric R. Gramlich, 45, of Chesterville and Thomas G. Hendricks, 66, of Auburn collided at 10:12 a.m. Monday on Kittyhawk Avenue. The 2009 Freightliner driven by Gramlich and owned by Environmental Projects Inc. of Auburn received minor damage and the 2009 GMC owned by Hendricks received functional damage.

• A vehicle driven by Tyrone D. Chretien, 24, of Livermore Falls was going south on Hersey Hill Road at 10:19 a.m. Monday when it slid on the icy road and rolled onto its roof. Chretien’s passenger was taken to Central Maine Medical Center, while Chretien declined to be taken to the hospital. The 2001 Ford driven by Chretien and owned by Tommy A. Chretien of Livermore Falls was towed.

• Vehicles driven by Heather M. Berube, 35, of Augusta and Max T. Lauten, 65, of Poland collided at 12:26 p.m. Monday on Mount Auburn Avenue. The 2016 Nissan owned by Berube and the 2015 GMC owned by Lauten received functional damage.

