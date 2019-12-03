I hear people in Lewiston say they are thinking of changing their party affiliation to independent. People in town are saying they are fed up of hearing politicians on both sides of the aisle.

I am sick and tired of this so-called “impeachment” of President Trump from the Democrats in the House. Those politicians are acting like spoiled brats.

It is time for Americans to open their eyes to what is going on in Washington. Congress is wasting our tax money and not working for the American people.

I was a Kennedy Democrat 18 years ago. I woke up because Democrats went too far left. So I changed to become an independent.

Washington politicians are killing this country. They need to stop the bias and work together for the American people.

Reggie Bechard, Lewiston

« Previous