The second storm of the week is bringing heavy snow and strong winds to Maine on Tuesday morning.

Forecasters warned that the morning commute, with heavy snow and blowing winds, could be treacherous. Roads in southern Maine are packed with snow and ice, and conditions are expected to worsen as heavier bands of snow arrive within hours.

Snow Photos It’s that time of year again! Send us your best snow photos to [email protected] and we’ll add them to our gallery of images from around Maine throughout the day. Bonus points for floofs and puppers, as always.

“This is just getting started for most of Maine,” said Michael Clair, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Gray.

The storm is expected to linger over Maine through the afternoon, with the heaviest bands of snow expected to move into the area by mid-morning. Snow could fall at a rate of more than an inch an hour.

Tuesday’s snowfall will be more significant than the snow that fell in southern Maine on Monday. While Portland recorded less than an inch, up to 9 inches of snow fell Monday in southern York County.

The National Weather Service reported around 5 a.m. that heavy bands of snow dropped up to an inch of snow an hours overnight have moved into coastal Maine.

Clair said heavy snow will be falling in Portland during the morning commute and into the afternoon, but the mid-coast will bear the brunt of the storm.

Winds gusting up to 35 mph in most areas – but higher in the mid-coast – will create dangerous driving conditions, Clair said.

“The road crews have been out there, but with the blowing snow it’s hard to keep up,” he said. “It’s definitely important to take it slow.”

Portland is looking at snowfall accumulations of 8 to 12 inches, most likely in the 9-10 inch range, according to the National Weather Service. York County, as well as central and midcoast Maine, will also fall within the 8-to-12 inch range. Inland areas, such as Auburn, Fryeburg and Rangeley, will likely see lower amounts, from 2 to 8 inches.

Winds gusts could reach as high as 35 mph. A winter storm warning went into effect at 7 p.m. Monday. The National Weather Service also issued a gale warning because winds of 34 to 47 knots and gusts up to 45 knots are expected.

Despite the slick travel conditions, no serious crashes were reported in southern Maine by 6:15 a.m. A Cumberland County dispatcher said several slide-offs had been reported.

The Maine Turnpike Authority lowered the speed limit from the New Hampshire line to Gardiner to 45 mph due to snow.

The snow and travel conditions prompted dozens of school districts to close Tuesday. Superintendents in a half-dozen York County school departments announced the closures Monday night.

Gov. Janet Mills delayed the opening of state offices until 11 a.m.

“With heavy snowfall, strong gusts of wind, and sleet and ice beginning tonight and moving into tomorrow, I am declaring a delayed opening for state government,” Mills said in a statement. “We will continue to monitor the weather as it develops, and, in the meantime, I urge all Maine people to drive carefully and to give ample room to road maintenance crews and first responders.”

Many municipal offices – including Portland City Hall – will also be closed Tuesday morning because of weather conditions. Courthouses in southern and central Maine are closed for the day.

A list of storm closings, delays and parking bans is available here.

This story will be updated.

filed under: