WILTON — Voters on Tuesday evening enacted an ordinance establishing a 180-day moratorium on adult-use marijuana establishments while a permitting process is established.

Code Enforcement Officer Charlie Lavin said the town added marijuana-use tables to the Zoning Ordinance at the June town meeting.

The tables define where medical and adult-use marijuana retail stores, manufacturing facilities, testing facilities and registered dispensaries could be located. No other regulations were put in place at that time.

“We did not do the next step of defining the process of how permitting would be handled,” Lavin said.

The intention of the moratorium is to give the Planning Board time to layout a distinct process of how the town would approve licenses as well as developing a fee structure, he said.

“I would like an adult-use marijuana ordinance to be separate from the Zoning Ordinance,” he added.

Lavin said the state has a thorough process for obtaining adult-use establishment licenses. Purveyors must first obtain a conditional state license.

Once a conditional license is obtained, the local Planning Board looks at location, zoning and security plans, he said.

The final step would be a public hearing for final approval.

“It is renewed every year much like a liquor license,” he said.

Several municipalities have set adult-use marijuana ordinances, he added.

“We have several examples to work with so we can pick and choose what fits for Wilton,” he said.

Once the Planning Board develops an ordinance, it must be approved by voters at a town meeting to become law.

Prior to voting, Selectperson Tom Saviello asked if voters were comfortable moving forward with deciding on the moratorium.

“It is my concern, that because of weather, there are some people who couldn’t be here,” he said.

Town Manager Rhonda Irish said the residents who called with concerns were present.

Following the special town meeting, the Select Board met.

Recreation Director Frank Donald proposed an increase in fees to play sports.

Residents pay $25 per sport or $40 for the year, plus the cost of uniforms, he said. Donald suggested increasing the fee to $25 per sport with the necessary hat and/or shirt included. He also proposed a $15 late registration fee.

“There are three sports, so the max people would pay would be $75 but they wouldn’t have to pay for uniforms,” Donald said. “It would most likely be a wash for most people. It is still considerably lower than surrounding towns. We have not had an increase in 10 or 12 years.”

He did not recommend an increase in the non-resident fee of $40 per sport.

The board unanimously approved the increase, which will be effective for spring sports.

