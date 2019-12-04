PERU — Burst water pipes heavily damaged a home at 25 Pleasant St. on Wednesday morning, Fire Department Capt. Corey Mills said.

Randy and Crystal Varnum came home to find substantial damage to their recently remodeled dining room and their daughter Elizabeth’s upstairs bedroom, including her computer, toys and bed.

Firefighters, who were first told it was a structure fire, arrived to find water pipes upstairs had burst. They shut off water to the house and turned off the electrical breaker in the basement, Mills said.

The home was built in 1901 and the Varnums have lived there since 2012.

