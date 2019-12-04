FARMINGTON — The 43rd annual Chester Greenwood Day, a celebration of the earmuff inventor and illustrious resident, will take place this coming weekend. Craft and toy sales, open houses, the Rotary’s Festival of Trees, a Polar Bear dip, Taste of Farmington, and the annual Chester Greenwood Day parade are among the many scheduled offerings.

It is organized by the Franklin County Chamber of Commerce. The theme is “A Storybook Scene”.

Festivities kick off Friday, Dec. 6, at 6 p.m. with a visit from Santa Claus and a tree lighting on Main Street Next to Franklin Savings Bank.

Saturday, Dec. 7, is jam-packed full of seasonal family-friendly activities beginning at 8 a.m. with the Thrifty Santa Toy Sale at Old South Congregational Church, 235 Main St. and Cookie Walk at White Elephant Sale at Henderson Memorial Baptist Church, 110 Academy St.

New this year, is the Great Earmuff Bear Hunt, hosted by Farmington Underground. Participants 12 and under can pick up a map and clue sheet at Farmington Underground, 109 Church St. From there, they will make their way around town to look for teddy bears with earmuffs. When the hunt is completed, they will return to the starting point to return their sheets and be entered into a raffle. Cost is $2 per child.

Lineup for the annual Chester Greenwood Day parade is at 10 a.m. at W.G. Mallett School on Quebec Street. Pre-registration is encouraged, but not required. Prizes will be awarded for 1st, 2nd and 3rd place adult floats, and 1st and 2nd overall youth organization float. The parade gets underway at 11 a.m., rain, snow or shine.

Following the parade, a flag-raising ceremony will be held at the courthouse on Main Street.

Chester Greenwood Day birthday cake will be served at Twice Sold Tales on Main Street from noon to 2 p.m.

The 32nd Annual Polar Bear Dip takes place at 3 p.m. at Clearwater Lake in Industry.

The Farmington Rotary’s annual Festival of Trees begins at 9 a.m. at the Community Center on Middle Street. Decorated wreaths and trees, both full-size and tabletop, will be on display. Auction of the trees beings at 6:30 p.m. Homemade cookies and hot chocolate served throughout the day.

Some of the themes of this year’s trees include Dr. Seuss, Polar Express, I’ll Be Gnome for Christmas, and Buffalo Plaid in memory of Tom Eastler. A Firefighter tree will honor the heroism of firefighters and first responders with patches from Maine fire departments. Community members are invited to bring an ornament to hang on the community tree.

A special tree with 1,000 paper cranes will also be on display in recognition of the continued healing of Larry Lord, LEAP, Inc. maintenance supervisor who was critically injured in the Sept. 16 explosion of the LEAP building.

Tickets will be available to win a tree with thousands of dollars worth of prizes donated by businesses.

Proceeds benefit local and international programs that help build youth leaders, reduce food insecurity, improve water quality, and eradicate polio.

A pie social and concert at North Church, 118 High St., will wrap up the festivities. The social begins at 6 p.m. Denny Breau will perform beginning at 7 p.m. For reservations, call 778-2006.

A complete schedule of events is available at the FCCC website, www.franklincounty.org, and on its Facebook page. For questions or more information, contact FCCC at 778-4215 or [email protected]

