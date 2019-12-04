LOVELL — The Maine/New Hampshire Christmas Tree Quest, a contest to find specially decorated trees on properties owned by land trusts and nonprofit organizations, is underway.

As a fun way to get outside during the holiday season, the trusts and organizations in Maine and New Hampshire have a decorated tree somewhere along one of their trails. The contest began Dec. 1 and continues to the end of the month.

There is one tree per preserve. Once the tree is found, participants are invited to take a selfie and share it.

Participating organizations in Maine are the Greater Lovell Land Trust, Lakes Environmental Association headquartered in Bridgton, Mahoosuc Land Trust in Bethel and At A Bend in the Road in Hartford.

Go to http://christmastreequest.com, check out the locations of the trees decorated by the various organizations and head off on the different trails to find each one.

The individual or family who finds the most trees will win a bag of swag from the participating organizations. If there are multiple winners, one name will be drawn for the prize. For more information, read the instructional “Join the Tree Hunt” page.