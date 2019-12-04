Two French Christmas sing-alongs in December

LEWISTON — Community members are invited to participate in a French Christmas sing-along at 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, at d’Youville Chapel.

A second Christmas sing-along session will be held at 1:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, at the University of Southern Maine Lewiston-Auburn College.

Les Troubadours will lead attendees in singing a selection of French Christmas favorites. Providing musical accompaniment will be pianist Jeannette Gregoire.

The monthly series of song sessions takes place from September through May, usually in Room 170 at the college, 51 Westminster St.

Admission is free. More information and weather cancellation are available by calling 207-576-3212.

Giving Tree set up to help local families

SOUTH PARIS — Oxford County Mental Health Services invites those who wish to help local families in need this holiday season to visit its Giving Tree at its 17 Gary St. office. On the tree are tags with various gift requests, which include age, item and size if applicable. Also welcome are donations of mittens, gloves, hats, scarfs and socks for children and adults and nonperishable food items.

The Giving Tree will be up until Tuesday, Dec. 17. Wrapped or unwrapped gifts may be dropped off by Wednesday, Dec. 18, so case managers will have time to deliver to the families.

For more information, contact Oxford County Mental Health Services at 207-739-7001 or stop in at the office.

Santa to visit with kids at Jay Town Office

JAY — Santa will be at the Jay Town Office from noon to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10. Kids can have a free picture taken with with Santa and receive a treat.

