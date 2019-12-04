KINGFIELD — Celebrate peace, community and the holiday season at the town’s new Celebration of Lights, Friday and Saturday.

It combines two long-standing Kingfield traditions, the Tree Lighting and the December First Friday Artwalk. It kicks off at 5 p.m. Friday with the First Friday Artwalk, a Jingle Ball at Rolling Fatties and an author presentation at Webster Library. Saturday includes a craft fair, dog-sledding demonstration, Christmas Market and music.

The celebration will culminate Saturday with the downtown tree lighting, led by Maine Mountain Children’s House students, followed by a visit from Santa Claus. Santa asks that all children who visit him at the Inn on Winter’s Hill bring a gently used toy, wrapped and labeled by age, to swap with their friends. Any extra toys that children (parents) want to contribute will be donated to families in need.

Businesses and residents have been encouraged to take part in the Holiday Decorating Contest, with categories including most original, and the Clark Griswold Award for best lights display. The winners will be announced Saturday.

All are welcome and the events are free. Visit www.facebook.com/KingfieldCelebrationofLights/ or contact Leslie Norton at [email protected] for more information.