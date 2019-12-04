LIVERMORE FALLS — Selectmen on Tuesday approved using $18,000 to build a wider, safer road to the headworks building at the Wastewater Treatment Plant, Town Manager Stephen Gould said Wednesday.

Jay selectpersons will take up the proposal at 6 p.m. Monday at the Town Office. Both boards must approve the spending.

Livermore Falls owns the plant but both towns share the costs of operation and maintenance based on sewage from each town.

The roadwork must be completed before the plant can be upgraded.

The road is too narrow for the trucks hauling sewage, Gould said. The changes will allow them to turn around.

The $18,000 will come from a joint reserve account for the plant.

The board also set a special town meeting for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17, at the Town Office to vote on using $24,500 from the general fund to pay for an increase in workers’ compensation insurance premiums.

Residents raised $23,500 in June for workers’ comp. The insurer has paid $96,846 in claims, including all medical bills as of Nov. 25, in an ongoing employee injury case, Gould said previously.

In other business Tuesday, selectmen approved closing the Town Office on Dec. 24 and 25, Gould said. Employees will use personal time for Dec. 24, he said.

