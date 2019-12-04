Dec. 5, 2019
6:00 p.m.
AGENDA
CALL TO ORDER and FLAG SALUTE – Chairman Scott Hunter will preside.
– Action on Minutes
Action on minutes dated November 21, 2019.
– Adjustments to Agenda –
– Public Comments – Please state your name and Town that you are from for the record
OLD BUSINESS
– To appoint a Vice-Chairman of the Board of Selectmen.
– Discussion and Decision on filling the Board Vacancy.
– Review of the Pay Raise Policy.
– Discussion and decision on Transfer Station Fees.
NEW BUSINESS
– Presentation by Kevin Roche from ECO Maine of current service offers.
– To approve a policy on the Oxford Highway Sand and Salt Stockpile.
– To approve a request to transfer $4325.99 from 85-01-85-55 Computer Reserve to 10-01-20-03 Hardware for computer upgrades in the administrative offices.
– To approve a request to transfer $5,372.00 from 85-01-85-39 Dock Reserve to 60-25-30-04 Pismo Field/dock maintenance for the purpose of new plank installation.
– To approve an abatement in the amount of $1,168.50 for account #881
A deleted account (deleted in 2012) undeleted and was billed in error.
– To approve an abatement in the amount of $574.50 for account #2450.
The mobile home was demolished prior to April 1st, 2019.
TOWN MANAGER’S REPORT
SELECTMEN ITEMS
SIGN WARRANTS 68, 69, 70, 71, 72, 73
ADJOURNMENT
