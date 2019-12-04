Dec. 5, 2019

6:00 p.m.

AGENDA

CALL TO ORDER and FLAG SALUTE – Chairman Scott Hunter will preside.

– Action on Minutes

Action on minutes dated November 21, 2019.

– Adjustments to Agenda –

– Public Comments – Please state your name and Town that you are from for the record

OLD BUSINESS

– To appoint a Vice-Chairman of the Board of Selectmen.

– Discussion and Decision on filling the Board Vacancy.

– Review of the Pay Raise Policy.

– Discussion and decision on Transfer Station Fees.

NEW BUSINESS

– Presentation by Kevin Roche from ECO Maine of current service offers.

– To approve a policy on the Oxford Highway Sand and Salt Stockpile.

– To approve a request to transfer $4325.99 from 85-01-85-55 Computer Reserve to 10-01-20-03 Hardware for computer upgrades in the administrative offices.

– To approve a request to transfer $5,372.00 from 85-01-85-39 Dock Reserve to 60-25-30-04 Pismo Field/dock maintenance for the purpose of new plank installation.

– To approve an abatement in the amount of $1,168.50 for account #881

A deleted account (deleted in 2012) undeleted and was billed in error.

– To approve an abatement in the amount of $574.50 for account #2450.

The mobile home was demolished prior to April 1st, 2019.

TOWN MANAGER’S REPORT

SELECTMEN ITEMS

SIGN WARRANTS 68, 69, 70, 71, 72, 73

ADJOURNMENT

