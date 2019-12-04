LEWISTON – Gerald A Morin, 90, formerly of Brault St., in Lewiston, passed away peacefully at Clover Manor on November 25, 2019 following a brief illness. Gerry was born in Lewiston on December 27, 1928 to the late Alphonse and Cecile (Janelle) Morin. He was educated in the Lewiston schools, graduated from St Dominic High School in 1946 and remained a lifetime resident of the community. In 1953, after serving his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean conflict, Gerry married Irene St. Clair who passed away in 1970. He later married the late Rita J Morin on August 25, 1972 and together they settled on Brault St to raise their children.

Gerry was known by many throughout Lewiston as a result of the various roles which he held throughout his lifetime. He began his career at the Priscilla Theater which was followed by a position as a bus driver for the Hudson Bus Lines. He dedicated most of his working years as a salesman first for Bate’s Street Cigar and later Benson and Sullivan. Following his retirement in 1990, Gerry enjoyed spending his time working for both Hannaford Supermarket and The Fortin Group Funeral Home. No matter the role, Gerry was known for his genuine interest in others, welcoming each with a smile and always by name.

One of Gerry’s greatest pleasures was serving as a member of the Knights of Columbus for 35 years. Gerry became a member of the Rev. Louis J. Fortier Council 106 on December 12, 1984 and a member of the Msgr Thomas H. Wallace Assembly 338 on April 4, 1986. He had the honor of being Grand Knight of Council 106 from 1993 to 1995 and from 1997 to 1998, and he was Faithful Navigator of Assembly 338 from 1998 to 2000. Gerry served on several committees throughout his time as a Knight of Council 106. One of his happiest moments was when he and his wife, Rita, were crowned King and Queen of the Assembly 338 May Ball in 1996. Gerry was also a member of the Holy Family Church.

Gerry was a year-round sports enthusiast with a great passion for the Montreal Canadiens, Red Sox, Patriots and Celtics. Win or lose, he enjoyed watching each game and connecting with friends and family who shared the same passion.

Gerry was preceded in death by his parents Alphonse and Cecile Morin, his first wife Irene St. Clair, wife Rita J Morin, and sisters Pauline Fournier and Lorraine LaChance.

He leaves behind 4 sons , Marc Morin and wife Kim of Triangle, VA; Dan Morin and wife Jessika of Gorham, ME; David Martin and wife Lillian of Lewiston; and Dennis Martin and wife Dianne of Malta, NY and 2 daughters, Lynn Chouinard and husband Rick of Bedford, TX and Donna Dresser and husband Dan of Holly Hill, Florida; 11 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. He will also be missed by his nieces and his nephew.

You are invited to offer condolences and pay tribute to Gerard’s life by visiting his guest book at www.thefortingroupauburn.com

A wake will be held on Saturday, December 7 from 9-10:30 at the Fortin Funeral Home, Auburn, followed by a funeral Mass at 11 am at the Holy Family Church, 607 Sabattus Street, Lewiston. Committal prayers for the immediate family only will follow at St. Peter’s Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care of The Fortin Group Funeral Home, Cremation and Monument Service, 217 Turner ST. Auburn 783-8545.

To honor Gerry’s wishes, the family has designated the Alzheimer’s Association for memorial contributions, www.act.alz.org/donate.

« Previous