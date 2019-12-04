Charges
Lewiston
- Joseph Champagne, 24, of 7 Pennell Ave., Portland, on a charge of driving while intoxicated, 1:22 a.m. Wednesday at Fast Breaks on Lisbon Street.
- Michell McClain, 34, of 1093 Sabattus St., on a warrant charging violating bail, 1:09 a.m. Wednesday at 25 Pine St.
- Robert Arundel, 37, of 114 Sabattus St., on a charge of violating conditions of release, 9:45 a.m. Wednesday at that address.
Auburn
- Targi Kabsoun, 25, of 134 Horton St., Lewiston, on a charge of possession of a scheduled drug, 2:43 a.m. Wednesday on Minot Avenue.
- Muktar Aden, 20, of 44 Knox St., Lewiston, on a charge of domestic assault, 3:16 a.m. Wednesday at 189 Gamage Ave.
- Shaima Naji, 21, of 189 Gamage Ave., on charges of domestic assault and failure to give police a correct name, 3 a.m. Wednesday at that address.
Androscoggin County
- Christopher Martin, 36, of 3 Middle Ave., Livermore Falls, arrested by Livermore Falls police on a probation hold, 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Livermore Falls police station.
Comments are not available on this story.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles