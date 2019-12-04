Charges

Lewiston

  • Joseph Champagne, 24, of 7 Pennell Ave., Portland, on a charge of driving while intoxicated, 1:22 a.m. Wednesday at Fast Breaks on Lisbon Street.
  • Michell McClain, 34, of 1093 Sabattus St., on a warrant charging violating bail, 1:09 a.m. Wednesday at 25 Pine St.
  • Robert Arundel, 37, of 114 Sabattus St., on a charge of violating conditions of release, 9:45 a.m. Wednesday at that address.

Auburn

  • Targi Kabsoun, 25, of 134 Horton St., Lewiston, on a charge of possession of a scheduled drug, 2:43 a.m. Wednesday on Minot Avenue.
  • Muktar Aden, 20, of 44 Knox St., Lewiston, on a charge of domestic assault, 3:16 a.m. Wednesday at 189 Gamage Ave.
  • Shaima Naji, 21, of 189 Gamage Ave., on charges of domestic assault and failure to give police a correct name, 3 a.m. Wednesday at that address.

Androscoggin County

  • Christopher Martin, 36, of 3 Middle Ave., Livermore Falls, arrested by Livermore Falls police on a probation hold, 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Livermore Falls police station.

 

