The search for Anneliese Heinig resumed Wednesday morning, as investigators scoured the Presumpscot River for traces of the 37-year-old mother of two.

A float plane made repeated passes above the area where I-295 crosses the river in Falmouth, and firemen and police gathered on the Route 9 bridge next to the interstate. A state police dive team trailer was on scene.

By 11 a.m., two divers aboard a Maine Marine Patrol boat were preparing to enter the water upstream of Middle Road.

Heinig was last seen walking away from her parked SUV on Interstate 295 in Falmouth at about 6:30 a.m. on Nov. 26. She left her keys, cell phone and wallet inside the vehicle, which was considered abandoned and towed that afternoon.

She was reported missing by family members two days later — six days ago — when she didn’t show up for a Thanksgiving dinner with family. Richmond police then traced the location of Heinig’s cellphone, which led them to the South Portland tow company that had removed the vehicle from the side of the highway at the request of Maine State Police.

State Police policy encourages officers to contact a vehicle’s owner before it is towed. However, Heinig’s parents, who owned the vehicle, were not contacted for reasons that are not yet clear and did not know she was missing.

Heinig’s family has questioned why they were not alerted sooner by police and have been frustrated by shifting details about the location of the vehicle and the time it was towed.

