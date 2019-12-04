Spruce Mountain Primary School

Tracey Butterfield is a Kindergarten teacher at the primary school. She began her career in 1989 in MSAD #36 teaching first grade. Four years later she began teaching first grade at Jay Elementary School. After 14 years in first grade she then taught second grade for ten years, still at JES. She taught third grade for three years at JES/RSU 73 and then became a Kindergarten teacher, which she has done for four years. She enjoys traveling and camping with her husband. She has five children, one grandson, two cats – Gabby and Remi – and many grand-pets.

Spruce Mountain Elementary School

Kelly Lake is a fourth grade teacher at the elementary school. She graduated from the University of Maine at Orono and began teaching in 2004 at Readfield Elementary School. She came to RSU 73 in 2014. She and her family enjoy many outdoor interests including camping, hiking, kayaking, mountain biking, snowboarding, and snowshoeing.

Spruce Mountain Middle School

Jennifer Baker teaches 7th and 8th grade social studies and English/language arts at the middle school. She grew up locally, in New Vineyard, and attended Mt. Blue High School (class of 1996!) before graduating from Mt. Holyoke College with a degree in English Literature. She went on to earn her master’s degree in education at the University of Maine at Farmington, and has taught for nearly twenty years at both the middle and high school levels. She lives in Wilton with her British husband, mini-me daughter, and several ridiculous but entertaining pets. In her free time, she enjoys reading, watching horror movies, and supporting the new Western Maine Play Museum, a children’s museum which she helped found for local kids.

Shawn Keene is the administrative assistant for the transportation/facilities department. She has worked in this district for 19 years. She loves to sing, and especially loves singing at weddings! She loves antiques and vintage dishes and creating new things out of old. She lives with her husband Ken in their big empty nest. They have three grown children … Kayla, Zach and Benjamin.

