NORWAY — The Table at the Norway Grange continues to offer Free Friday Night activities from 6 to 8 p.m. The activities are chemical-free family and community focused. Each week the team offers game nights, crafts, monthly birthday party and open mic karaoke. Free pizza, popcorn and drinks are available each week.

The Table offers a free community breakfast from 8 to 9 a.m. each Saturday at the Norway Grange. All are welcome.

December events are as follows:

On Dec. 6, the Table Free Friday Fun Night will celebrate December birthdays with cake and games; Dec. 13, 1990s night with music and games; Dec. 20, free Community Christmas Party; and Dec. 27, a night of free Bingo with prizes.

The Table is a ministry and mission of the Bolsters Mills United Methodist Church, Norway Grange and the community.

Worship is held at 9:45 a.m. Sunday at Bolsters Mills United Methodist Church or watch on YouTube. During Advent “The Redemption of Scrooge” is the sermon series.

A candlelight Christmas Eve service will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 24, at church. A-J Alexander, certified lay minister, will lead the worship service. All are invited.

For more information or if interested in volunteering with activities or donating to the efforts of The Table, call Alexander, Table Ministries director, at 207-461-3093 and leave a message or email [email protected]

