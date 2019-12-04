NORWAY — A four-car pileup occurred Wednesday morning on Route 26 when a 17-year-old driver from Otisfield was blinded by the sun, Norway police officer Robbie Federico said.

“Three vehicles were stopped in traffic, one came, blinded by the sun, and didn’t see the others who were stopped until it was too late,” he said. All were headed south.

The teen’s car rear-ended that of Richard Hardy, 73, of Auburn, which rear-ended that of Ryan Annance, 33, of Oxford, which rear-ended that of Gloria Greene, 65, of South Paris, the officer said. Police did not release the teen’s name because of his age.

“It sounded like it was going to be a bad one . . . PACE came, checked out everyone who wanted to be checked out, and no one needed to go to the hospital,” Federico said.

The teen’s Dodge Avenger and Hardy’s KIA sedan were towed; Annance’s Jeep and Greene’s Chystler were driven away.

