Central Maine Medical Center

Kinsley Rae Nault, a girl to Randy and Courtney Nault of Lisbon Falls, Jan. 23. Sibling, Karley; grandparents, Tracy LaBerge, Sabattus, John and Ann Nault, Monmouth, David and Audrey Clark, Douglas, Mass.; great-grandparents, Olene LaBerge, Sabattus, Lorraine Raymond, Sabattus.

Emelia Mae Smith, a girl to Leilani Carman and Eric Smith of Sumner, Aug. 21. Sibling, Jackson Smith; grandparents, Laurie and Jody Carman, South Paris, David and Denise Lebroke, West Paris, Mike and Linda Smith; great-grandparents, Mary and Warren Emery, West Paris, Anne and Wayne Smith, Oxford, Arthur and Donna Lebroke, South Paris.

Ethan Aaron Ellis, a boy to David and Kari Ellis of Lewiston, Aug. 26. Sibling, Olivia; grandparents, Mary Beth and Aaron Vanderthorn, Piscataway, N.J., Debbie Ellis and Bob Richardson, Hillsborough, N.J.; great-grandparent, Barbara Nadolny, Morristown, N.J.

Arya Cecile McLaughlin, a girl to Tifani-Rae and Michael McLaughlin of Gardiner, Aug. 28. Sibling, Addilyn; grandparents, Clint and Betty Steward, Greene, Eva and Richard Stose, Strongsville, Ohio.

Dylan James Bergeron, a boy to Angela and Devin Bergeron of Wales, Aug. 29. Siblings, Daniel, Dustin; grandparents, Dennis and Janet Sirois, Wales, Lynn Dumont, Bowdoin, Jim Bergeron, Tamworth, N.H.; great-grandparents, Luci Gagnon, Lewiston, Norma Girardin, Lewiston.

Callie Berry, a girl to Kristina White and Brian Berry of Dixfield, Sept. 3. Sibling, Leigha Roy; grandparents, Lance and Tess White, Dixfield, Scott and Linda Berry, Carthage; great-grandparents, Therese Bachelder, Kingfield, Donna and Edmond Berry, Carthage, Ronald Charity, Canton.

Vivian Ann Burgess, a girl to Kandy and Brandon Burgess of Lewiston, Sept. 4. Sibling, Hope Burnham; grandparents, Olive Brayall, Lewiston, Michelle Burgess, Auburn, Leonard Burgess, Brooksville, Fla.; great-grandparents, Carol Adams, Livermore, Harold Adams, Livermore.

Bryson Jeremy Roy, a boy to Alizabeth Edwards and Brandon Roy of Auburn, Sept. 4. Sibling, Lillianna Edwards; grandparents, Melissa Tremblay, Gray, Jamie Carniello, Litchfield, Adam Camire, Lewiston; great-grandparents, Doris Roy, Litchfield, Vicki Camire, Lewiston, Alan Roy, Litchfield.

Ty’zavian Andre Liam Terjelian, a boy to Blanche Eddy of Lewiston, Sept. 10. Siblings, Trinity Brooks, Elijah Terjelian, Deontay Terjelian; grandparents, Theodore and Brenda Terjelian, Howland.

St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center

Rwashileyny Fernando Martins Santana, a girl to Jose’ Carlos Martins Santana and Gloria Fernando, Aug. 20. Siblings Roni, Edmila; grandparents, Maria Cristovao and Antonio Fernando, Lobito, Angola, Maria Augusta Da Conceicao, Lobito, Angola; great-grandparents, Emiliana Constancia, Lobito, Angola, Guiltermina De Araujo, Santome.

Greyson Gary Bowden, a boy to Alicia and Justyce Dowden of West Paris, Aug. 18. Grandparents, Chelsey Gonzalez, South Paris, Starr Mowatt, Otisfield; great-grandparents, Kathleen and Gary Bowden, South Paris, Eileen and Lawrence Casterline, Norway.

Noveigha Rain Spruill, a girl to Caleb Spruill and Amber Cloutier of Lewiston, Aug. 20. Sibling, Ariella; grandparents, Paula Spruill, Auburn, John Spruill, Auburn, Rick and Lisa Cloutier, Lewiston; great-grandparents, Lise Welbourne, Laurette Moore, Lisbon.

Lucian Miciel Hoffman, a boy to Brittney Lamothe and Duane Hoffman Jr. of Mechanic Falls, Aug. 20. Siblings, Nathan Hoffman, Kaysyn Belanger, Julia Hoffman, Rachel Hoffman; grandparents, Billie Grant, Michael Black, Leena and Norman Lamothe, Cathy Bryant; great-grandparents, M. Grant, C. Coker, B. Spaulding, R. Black, Esther Hoffman.

Colton Pete, a boy to MaKayla Willey of Lewiston, Aug. 16. Sibling, Kinsley; grandparents, Paul and Maria Pete, Lewiston; great-grandparents, Janet Pete, Milford, Marie Willette, Milford.

Alton Richard Goldrup, a boy to Ariel Goldrup of Greene, Aug. 15. Grandparents, Shannon Goldrup, Lewiston, Shawn Goldrup, Greene; great-grandparents, Holly and Alton Goldrup, Barbra Crockett, Farmington.

Delilah Rain Hafford, a girl to Amber Bunnell and Justin Hafford Sr. of Poland, Aug. 25. Siblings; Jaxson-Ryan Foote, Logan Hafford, Justin Hafford Jr.; grandparents, Barbara Bunnell, Lewiston, Sheldon and Marie Mcbreairty, Fort Kent.

Emilia Ann-Marie Lowe, a girl to Katlyn Lowe and Daniel Turner of Lewiston, Aug. 26. Siblings, Kameron Turner, Savannah Boulay, Mya Gammon; grandparents, Melissa Stanley, Oxford, Earl Lowe, Oxford, Kelly Perry, Auburn, Daniel Dwyer, Auburn; great-grandparents, Rita Ann and Robert Turner, Minot, Janice Lowe, Sumner, Delores Ackeley, Sumner.

Paulina Sivi Mulume, a girl to Isaias Mulume and Banzuzi Walalua of Lewiston, Aug. 31. Siblings, Veronica, Jolie; grandparents, Kangodie Zacarias, Makala, Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo, Odi Veronica, Makala, Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo; great-grandparents, Banzuzi Kinzenze Moise, Kinbanseke, Kuewakala Sivi, Kinbanseke.

Klaus Leroy Treadwell, a boy to Alyssa Britton and Kenneth Treadwell of Lewiston, Sept. 12. Siblings, Peyton St. Germain, Kaii Treadwell; grandparents, Amy Britton, Lewiston, Richard Hardy, Auburn, Melanie Treadwell, Auburn, Kenneth Treadwell II, Auburn.

River James Bernier, a boy to Christina Wheeler and Jason Bernier of Winthrop, Sept. 10. Sibling, Skyy Bernier; grandparents, Paul and Pat Wheeler, Greene, Sue Wheeler, Greene, Pat Jones, Winthrop, Roberts and Dorian Jones, Monmouth; great-grandparents, Jane and Allen Wheeler, Leeds, Terry and Roger Bernier, Greene, Harold Jones, Augusta, Jackie Adams-Herber, Hallowell.

Jeremiah Torres, a boy to Alivia Nguyen and Victor Torres of Lewiston, Sept. 11. Grandparents, Angel Nguyen, Lewiston, Erica Guess, Lewiston, Carolos Torres, Lewiston, Louise Nguyen, Lewiston, Ri Ngyuen, Lewiston.

Emilia Rose Nason, a girl to Dalia Lapinas and Adam Nason of Mechanic Falls, Sept. 12. Grandparents, Roma Naras, Poland, Mary Marceau, Cumberland, Mark Nason, Pownal.

Camron Ray LeClair, a boy to Breanna LeClair of Lewiston, Sept. 10. Sibling, Brycen Goulet; grandparents, Bonnie LeClair, Petey Nappi, Lewiston; great-grandparents, Betty and William LeClair, Monmouth, Kelly Corriveau, Auburn.

Cambria Kaleta Murcin, a girl to Carey and Kyle Murcin of Lisbon, Sept. 9. Grandparents, Randy and Paula Balser, Bill Fullerton, Albuquerque, New Mexico, Bob Murcin, Brunswick.

Winston Porter Strome Ledbetter, a boy to Alexander and Derek Ledbetter of Lewiston, Sept. 6. Siblings, Lathan Strome, Tyler Ledbetter, Jordan Stafford, Maelynn Ledbetter, Alexis Ledbetter; grandparents, David Strome, Auburn, Mary Strome, Auburn, Susie Martin, Auburn, Marlene and William Ledbetter, Pulaski, Va.

Sally Jane Levasseur, a girl to Makenzie and Jeffrey Levasseur of Auburn, Sept. 5. Grandparents, Lynda Howe, Auburn, Jeffrey Levasseur, Auburn, Danielle Levasseur, Freeport, Rocky Creamer, Friendship.

Wesley Martin Cyr, a boy to Renee Poliquin and Joshua Cyr of Oxford, July 25. Grandparents, Peter and Tammy Poliquin, Poland, Gerald and Sally Cyr, Minot; great-grandparents, Ruth Szmyt, Poland, Maurice Poliquin, Auburn, Sally Davis, Lewiston.

Janelle L’e Fye, a girl to Christina Fish and Erik Fye of Lewiston, Sept. 15. Siblings, Kay’den Fye, Ava Mae Fye; grandparents, Sandy Fish and Robert Wood, Durham, Bill Fish, Freeport; great-grandparents, Doug and Cathy Thomas, Winthrop.

Bruce Everett James-Kimball, a boy to Brandon Kimball and Kelly James of Lewiston, Sept. 18. Sibling, Harrison James-Kimball; grandparents, Theresa and Richard James, Lewiston, Tina Kimball, Mechanic Falls, Dwight and Jodi Kimball, Readfield; great-grandparents, Walter Lowe, Mechanic Falls, Rosalie Pomerleau, Lisbon.

Paisleigh Skye Caroline Gunter, a girl to Nona Cohen-Campbell of Greene and Robert Gunter of Sabattus, Sept. 18. Sibling, Indiana Reddy; grandparent, Suzanne Cohen, Greene, Jason Campbell, Greene, Cindy Shumate, Sabattus, Rob Gunter, Glendale, Ariz.; great-grandparents, Delores Cohen, Deer Park, N.Y., Muriel Rhyne, Virginia Beach, Va.

Arya Grace O’Hara, a girl to Emma-Leigh Clark of Auburn, Sept. 13. Sibling, Maizie Pepin; grandparent, Cindy Harthorne, Auburn.

Roman Hudson Obie, a boy to Michael and Valerie Obie of Lisbon, Sept. 23. Siblings, Jordan, Benjamin; grandparents, Marcel and Jeannie Obie, Lewiston, Laura Scheer, Randy and Janice Neukam, Martinsburg, W.Va.; great-grandparents, Terry Obie, Lewiston, Betsy Garner, Richmond, Ind.

Chloe Renee Eleve, a girl to Geurling Eleve and Hannah Coughlin of Lewiston, Sept. 21. Grandparents, Patricia Ruffin, Randolph, Mass., Neal Coughlin, Lewiston, Goldie Edwards, Lewiston; great-grandparent, Virginia Campbell.

Tanya Kilesa Simba, a girl to Michel Simba and Jeannette Tsumbi of Lewiston, Sept. 23.

Walker Kenneth Adams, a boy to Tawny Wilson and Joe Adams of Hebron, Sept. 26. Grandparents, Keith Wilson, Tammy Frechette, Pamela Strout, Pete Adams.

Grace Kennedy Williams, a girl to Ashley Jellison and Dean Williams of Lewiston, Sept. 26. Sibling, Cooper Therriault; grandparents, Theresa Ouellette, Lewiston, David Jellison, Lewiston, Shari and Pete Williams, Auburn; great-grandparents, Josephine and Larry Ring, Lewiston, Judy Jellison, Lewiston, Susan and Kent Long, Brunswick.

Brooks Alexander Murphy, a boy to Justin Murphy and Taylor Boilard of Auburn, Sept. 24. Siblings, Blake Murphy, Sophia Evrard; grandparents, Dana Murphy, Auburn, Robin Murphy, Auburn, Jamie Pratt, Auburn, Gary Boilard, Auburn; great-grandparents, Monique Jalbert, Auburn, Connie Murphy, Oxford, John and Pauline Boilard, Auburn.

Sarena Hodgkins, a girl to Justin and Margaret Hodgkins of Livermore Falls, Sept. 26. Sibling, Anastaisa; grandparents, Danielle Hodgkins, Sabattus, Joe Hodgkins, Augusta, Tom Kiter, Williamstown, N.J., John Barbioni, Auburn.

Camella Banton, a girl to Kayla Carbary and Kamar Banton of Litchfield, Sept. 27. Siblings, Kemar, De’Andre, Jamar, Maleah, Jenise; grandparents, Carlton Banton, Lewiston, Olin Sanderson, Lewiston, Bobbie Banton, Lewiston, Gloria Graham, Klietman Graham.

Gemma Jean Chabot, a girl to Taylor Wilson and Josh Chabot of Lewiston, Aug. 10. Grandparents, James and Tammy Wilson, Lewiston, Robert Chabot and Lori Gage, Lewiston, great-grandparent, Rebecca Butterfield, Lewiston.

Mid Coast Hospital

Hunter Thomas Roach, a boy to Brandon Roach and Jessica Call, Aug. 13. Grandparents, Lisa and John Call, Arminda and Justin Roach.

Daxon David Bresette, a boy to David Bresette and Desiree Desrosiers of Brunswick, Aug. 13. Sibling, Xander McManis; grandparents, Cindy and Roger Desrosiers, Brunswick.

Caleb Alan Coffin, a boy to Tyler and Kimberly Coffin of Topsham, Aug. 15. Sibling, Chelsea; grandparents, Robert Smith, Harpswell, Carmelle Smith, Brunswick, Mark and Theresa Coffin, Brunswick; great-grandparent, Irene Ellis, Brunswick.

Connor Page McFarland, a boy to Sabrina and Joshua McFarland of Newcastle, Aug. 14. Grandparents, Laura Gillison, Kimberly, Wisconsin, Larry Gillison, Citra, Florida., Lisa and Arthur McFarland, Newcastle.

Wyatt Thomas Montoya, a boy to Lucas Montoya and Kelley Crommett of Lisbon Falls, Aug. 16. Grandparents, Michelle LaPierre, Albion, Shane Crommett, West Forks, Peg Montoya, Auburn, David Montoya, Otisfield; great-grandparents, Rosalie LaPierre, South Portland, Herb Crommett, Windsor.

Sylas Adrian Wolfe, a boy to Tiffany Dauphin and Erik Wolfe of Richmond, Aug. 16. Siblings, Kylie Dauphin, Jace Wolfe, Aiden Wolfe, Jensen Wolfe; grandparents, Marc and Cathleen Rice, Bath, Ray Wolfe, Lisbon, Bonney Berry, Woolwich.

Dashiell Forrest Feldman and Eben James Feldman-Orr, twin boys to Kelly Orr and Samuel Feldman of Brunswick, Aug. 15. Sibling, Cara Feldman; grandparents, Cynthia Courtney, Hartford, Conn., Richard Orr, Hartford, Conn., Mike Feldman, Brunswick, Dorothy Ault, Brunswick.

