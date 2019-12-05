MID COAST HOSPITAL

Maevyn Estelle Knapper, a girl to Adam and Shiane Knapper of Yarmouth, Aug. 10. Grandparents, James and Sherrilyn Arnett, Chico, Calif., Charlie and Laurie Knapper, Riverbank, Calif.; great-grandparents, Richard and Gloria Arnett.

Bridgton Hospital

Griffin Jay Weymouth, a boy to Julia Thompson and Justin Weymouth of South Paris, July 6. Grandparents, Cheryl and Dave Thompson, Bridgton, Theresa Rugg, Waterford; great-grandparents, Clarece Smith, Bangor, Judith Kilgore, South Paris.

Rumford Hospital

David LaForrest Vaughn, a boy to Alyssa Vaughn and Arthur Albanesi Jr. of Dixfield, July 9. Grandparents, Allen Vaughn, Dixfield, Joy Vaughn, Dixfield, Arthur Albanesi Sr., Rumford, Jamie Waters Buono, Rumford; great-grandparents, Alvin Seng, Mexico, Donna Smith, Danbury, Conn.

Nadia Faye Richards, a girl to Joshua Richards and Kara Paine of Rumford, July 10. Grandparents, Dawn Odom, Brunswick, Ralph Paine, South Paris; great-grandparents, Marilyn Clark, South Paris.

Blake Alan Scott, a boy to Kayla Korhonen of Dixfield, Aug. 3. Sibling, Rylee Mae Cyr; grandparents, Melissa Jasud, Dixfield, Benny Jasud, Dixfield, Dale Korhonen, Mexico.

Jack Ryan Hodgkins, a boy to Katelyn and Jared Hodgkins of Rumford, Aug. 12. Siblings, Ryker, Elijah; grandparents, Tracey Cummings, Rumford, Aaron Cummings, Rumford, Susan Hodgkins, Roxbury, Wayne Hodgkins, Roxbury; great-grandparents, Hazel Hodgkins, Roxbury, Jennie and Robert Cushman, Mexico, Sharon and Donald Cummings, Mexico.

Stephens Memorial Hospital

Morgan Mae Hanington, a girl to Mark and Susie Hanington of South Paris, June 28. Siblings, Cash, Elijah; grandparents, Don and Judy Mayberry, Norway, Holly and Jeff Jandreau, Medway, Sheldon and Jean Hanington, Lincoln.

Jameson Abraham Berry, a boy to James and Jennel Berry of Casco, July 8. Sibling, Lyla; grandparents, Linda Camara, Mattapoisett, Mass., Richard and Jolene Berry, Harrison.

Wesley Joseph Hannigan, a boy to Abby Gracer and Ryan Hannigan of South Paris, July 18; grandparents, Denise Dorado, Southwich, Mass., Mike Gracer, Southbury, Conn., Wally Ritz, Bethel, Jim Hannigan, Woodstock.

Tiana Delores Giresi, a girl to Antonio and Meredith Giresi of Norway, July 19. Grandparents, Plum and Dee-Ann Potter, Norway, Kally Giresi, Madison, Salvatore Giresi, Solon.

Austin Joseph Enos, a boy to Joshua and Leiann Enos of Waterford, July 19. Sibling, Amelia; grandparents, Gerard and Lisa McGee, Stoneham, Edward and Kerry Enos, Denmark.

Aubree Raye Leahy, a girl to Alexis Caron and Brandon Leahy of South Paris, July 25. Grandparents, Linda and Steven Seamon, Oxford, Lisa Leahy, South Paris, William Leahy Jr., South Paris.

Remi Page Fournier, a girl to Marissa Henderson and Seth Fournier of Rumford, July 25. Siblings, Bode Fournier, Brantley Enos; grandparents, Beverly and Stephen Henderson, Hartford, Mike and Jennifer Lepage, Mexico, Greg and Lois Fournier, Hermon.

Romona Rose Sengsauang, a girl to Sayvepen and Elise Sengsauang of Bryant Pond, July 31. Grandparents, Lynn Cobb, Greenwood, James Cobb, Bryant Pond, Khamsy Sengsauang, Vientiane, Laos, Somsack Sengasauang, Thakek, Laos.

Brinley-Jo Elizabeth Jordan, a girl to Tyson R. Jordan and Hannah M. Plummer of Oxford, Aug. 2. Siblings, Ava Jordan, Kegan Jordan; grandparents, Kevin and Leigh Plummer, Jay, Jan and Larry Jordan, Poland.

Evangeline Grace Neujahr, a girl to Brandon and Lauren Heujahr of Auburn, Aug. 1. Siblings, Aubrey, Penelope; grandparents, Judith Allen, Oxford, David and Michelle Neujahr, Raymond.

Noah R. Bruno, a boy to Ryan and Ashley Bruno of Hebron, Aug. 1. Sibling, Evan; grandparents, Mary and Dana Newell, West Paris, Shanna and Carlo Bruno, Hebron.

David Eldred Murphy, a boy to Dachelle and Cory Murphy of Woodstock, July 30. Siblings, Xylia, Domanick; grandparents, Melinda and Warren Thurston, Gilead, Brenda and Alan Makela, Portland.

Rory Lukas Libby-Perry, a boy to Justin Libby-Perry and Paige Murphy of Norway, May 31. Siblings, Murphy Faye, Jude Vinton; grandparents, Crystal Murphy, Oxford, Terri Lynn, Turner, George Perry, Brunswick.

Zoey Pelletier, a girl to Kyra Pelletier of Otisfield, July 29. Siblings, Allie, Kassi, Ryder; grandparents, Tracy Pelletier, Chris Pelletier, Oakland.

Jaxson Gregoire, a boy to Kyle Gregoire and Tanika Hotham of Bryant Pond, Aug. 7. Grandparents, Gilbert Hotham, Standish, Steve and Donna Gregoire, Lewiston.

