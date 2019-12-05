MID COAST HOSPITAL

Wyatt Neil Beckim, a boy to Stephanie O’Brien and Timothy Beckim of Richmond, Aug. 25. Grandparents, Debra and Thomas O’Brien, Richmond, Timothy Beckim, Corinna, Diana Elliot-White, Corinna; great-grandparents, Andrea Beckim, Richmond, Edith Astahl, Riceville, Iowa, Elliot Beckim, Richmond.

Emery Marlowe Sturgeon, a girl to Erin Phillips and Mark Sturgeon of Brunswick, Aug. 20. Grandparents, Tracy Badershall, Bangor, David Phillips, Westfield, Mass., Karen and Andrew Sturgeon, Topsham; great-grandparents, Ed Phillips, Westfield, Mass., Joan Griffin, New Port Richey, Fla.

Madeline Louise Turgeon, a girl to Charles and Danyelle Turgeon of Lisbon Falls, Aug. 29. Siblings, Henry, Theodore; grandparents, Scott and Debra Cook, Farmington, Thomas and Rebecca Turgeon, Durham.

Brayden Matt True, a boy to Derek and Nicole True of Bowdoinham, Aug. 29. Grandparents, Frank and Lisa True, Topsham; great-grandparents, Lucien and Midge Brillant, Harpswell, Judith Small, Harpswell, Franklin and Rita True, Sabattus, Felix Small, West Bath, Diane Jellis, West Bath.

Quinn Ryleigh Hawkins, a girl to Brittany and Andrew Hawkins of Richmond, Aug. 30. Grandparents, Kimberly and David Sullivan, Richmond, Angela and Stephen Hawkins, Patten.

Ryker Russell Bouchard, a boy to Michelle Bouchard of Brunswick, Aug. 31. Siblings, Jacob Dall, Charles Radley, Paris Radley; grandparents, Sonya Johnson, Brunswick, Russell Bouchard, Brunswick; great-grandparents, Lorraine and Paul Bouchard, Bowdoinham.

Zofia Elizabeth Bowden, a girl to Scott and Heather Bowden of South Paris, Aug. 31. Siblings, Anthony Veckerelli III, Vanessa Bowden; grandparents, Tom and Michele Budney, Brownfield, Gary and Kathy Bowden, South Paris; great-grandparents, Patti and Gene Budney, Ivoryton, Conn.

Iris Marie Neisius, a girl to Robert and Jada Neisius of Brunswick, Sept. 3. Grandparents, James and Susan Chubbuck, Brunswick, Lisa Thiboutot, Bath; great-grandparents, Joanne and Brian Kelly, Bath, Jesse and Barbara Chubbuck, Kissimmee, Fla.

Dawson James Tucker, a boy to Christopher Tucker and Moira Fenton-Toothaker of Bath, Sept. 4. Sibling, Laken Chaney.

Corwin Roumlus Galietta Juntura, a boy to Christopher Juntura and Nicole Galietta of Topsham, Aug. 28. Grandparents, Stephanie and Michael Galietta, Topsham, Vicenta and Cecilio Juntura, Topsham; great-grandparent, Ida Rocco.

Kennedy Dawn Civiletti, a girl to Robert Civiletti and Brooke Cressey of Brunswick, Sept. 3.

Ayla Grace Duggan, a girl to Ian and Tonya Duggan of Brunswick, Sept. 4. Sibling, Fallon; grandparents, Diane and Noli Santos Jr., Manchester, Shirley and Dennis Duggan, Harpswell; great-grandparents, Donna Cheney, Winthrop, Noli Santos Sr., Manchester.

Polly James Sawyer, a girl to Lisa Guerette and Brenton Sawyer of Brunswick, Sept. 7. Grandparents, Diane and Roland Guerette, Topsham, Joann and Cliff Sawyer, Yarmouth.

Emma Nichole Joy, a girl to Kenzie Doble and Jeff Joy Jr., of Topsham, Sept. 7. Grandparents, Rana Ellis and Richard Doble, Topsham, Dawn and Jeff Joy Sr., Topsham, Gail and Richard Ellis, Strong.

Luigi Michael Joseph Nurnberger, a boy to Alicia and Joaquin Nurnberger of Bowdoin, Sept. 12. Siblings, Joaquin, Quinlan; grandparents, Bruno and Mary Licata, Landgrove, Vt., Rhonda Nurnberger, Island Park, N.Y.; great-grandparents, Rose Nurnberger, Riverhead, N.Y., Mary Ray, Bellerose, N.Y.

Landon Robert Graffam, a boy to Marc Graffam and Dulce Labrada of Brunswick, Sept. 12. Sibling, Nathaniel Reno; grandparents, Lorena and Eric Atkins of Topsham.

Vera Claire Byrnes, a girl to Joe Adams and Kathryn Byrnes of Topsham, Sept. 12. Sibling, Quincy Byrnes; grandparents, Randy and Susan Byrnes, York, Pa., Charlene Horan and Jim Adams, Morgantown, W.Va.

Logan Thomas Anderson, a boy to Drew and Reina Anderson of Freeport, Sept. 14. Siblings, Sadie, Olivia; grandparents, Rhonda Nurnberger, Island Park, N.Y., Mike and Tammy Anderson, Brookville, Pa.

Reese Jacklyn Shipley, a girl to Tylor Shipley and Kristin Pierce of Bath, Sept. 16. Grandparents, Bruce and Carla Pierce, Daphne, Ala., Tim and Gayna Shipley, Woolwich, Tina Fitzsimmons, Dresden; great-grandparents, Gracie Urquhart, Wiscasset, Rosie Fitzsimmons, Cape Vincent, N.Y., Jackie and Lyle Pierce, Fort Myers, Fla.

Maddox Aiden Wiesner, a boy to Michael Wiesner and Aftan Perry of Bath, Sept. 14. Grandparents, Cheryl Campbell, Bath, Grace Walther, Knightdale, N.C., Mark Wiesner, Bath; great-grandparents, Eileen and Al Kapocious, Brunswick.

Norah Caroline Pelkey, a girl to Joseph and Heather Pelkey of Bowdoin, Sept. 17, 2019. Siblings, Trevor, Weston; grandparents, James and Cindy Bisson, Sabattus; great-grandparents, Alfred and Carol Skelton, Harpswell, Roy and Louise Letourneau, Bowdoin.

Makinzlee Evelyn Handrahan, a girl to Henry Handrahan and Faith Lewis of Boothbay, Sept. 16. Siblings Bryson Hersom, Rylan Hersom, Hope Handrahan.

Rumford Hospital

Jack Ryan Hodgkins, a boy to Katelyn and Jared Hodgkins of Rumford, Aug. 12. Siblings, Ryker, Elijah; grandparents, Tracey Cummings, Rumford, Aaron Cummings, Rumford, Susan Hodgkins, Roxbury, Wayne Hodgkins, Roxbury; great-grandparents, Hazel Hodgkins, Roxbury, Jennie and Robert Cushman, Mexico, Sharon and Donald Cummings, Mexico.

Lola Irene Barnett, a girl to Kayla Pingree and Thomas Barnett of Mexico, Aug. 22. Grandparents, Allison Freeman, Byron, Cory, Byron, Brian and Jen Pingree, Rumford, Kathy-Jo and Jason Barnett, Dixfield; great-grandparents, Cindi and Rollie Milligan, Rumford, Karen Chaisson, Rumford.

Sawyer James Trenoweth, a boy to Amanda Marston and Steve Trenoweth of Rumford, Aug. 30. Siblings, Nikki Trenoweth, Kelly Trenoweth; grandparents, Shelly Tripp, Dixfield, Laura Trenoweth, Rumford.

Luna Belle Gordon, a girl to Tyler Gordon and Brittany Gaudet of Rumford, Sept. 24. Grandparents, Melissa and Robert Gaudet, Rumford, Pearl Cureton, Madison, James Cureton, Rumford; great-grandparents, David and Patty Bean, Rumford.

Paityn Lee Jackson, a girl to Kalee Libby and Joel Jackson of Dixfield, Sept.6. Grandparents, Amy Cox, Dixfield, Hershel Libby, Carthage, Rachel Skidgell, Carthage, Calvin Jackson, Carthage; great-grandparents, Peter Cox, Dixfield, Constance Giannetto, Bangor.

Nora Jane Pingree, a girl to Kristen and Troy Pingree of Mexico, Sept. 3. Siblings, Olivia, Adalyn, Wayland; grandparents, Rosanna Young, Rumford, Dusty Yang, Lewiston, Sherwood and Crystal Pingree, Roxbury; great-grandparents, Debbie Brann, Peru, Charles McKenna, Rumford, Joyce Pingree, Rumford.

Stephens Memorial Hospital

Uriah Jonathan Cantlo, a boy to Jared and Sarah Cantlo, Mechanic Falls, Aug. 15. Sibling, Acacia; grandparents, Charlie and Pam Reed, Bridgton, Glee Peterson, Brunswick, Wilfred Cantlo, California.

Griffin Lee Gordon, a boy to Payge Richardson of Oxford and Lucas Gordon of Bethel, Aug. 19. Grandparents, Kathy O’Neal, Oxford, Rayland O’Neal, Oxford, Jason Richardson, Oxford, Meagan Richardson, Oxford, Tracy Gordon, Bethel, Monica Gordon, Bethel, Tammy Nguyen, Bethel, Cong Nguyen, Bethel.

Lillian Charlotte Trybus, a girl to Joe and Angela Trybus of Norway, Aug. 21. Siblings, Kaylee Dow, Emmie Trybus, Allison Trybus, Kenzley Trybus, Quentin Dow, Derrick Trybus; grandparents, Kevin and Elaine Waterhouse, West Paris, Donna Staples, Bella Vista, Ark.

Odessa Mae Tremblay, a girl to Rachael Wheeler and Dylan Tremblay of Norway, Sept. 6. Sibling, Aurora Tremblay; grandparents, Timothy and Stacey Wheeler, Bethel, Steve Tremblay, Gorham, Amy Buckley, Saco.

