To the Editor:

I wish to commend Telstar’s Freshman Class and the staff of the Freshman Academy for the splendid dinner event they put on at the Alliance Church on November 8. Although I learned this has been an annual event for a number of years, this was the first one I had attended and I’m delighted to say I was extremely impressed!

Not only did the students exhibit professional manners in their various roles as table servers, line servers, kitchen staff, managers, (positions I understand they were required to apply for, including going through interviews before being selected) but I also learned they were responsible for creating the entire meal!

It’s also my understanding they had to figure out what to purchase (utilizing locally grown resources), how much to get, and how to prepare it all. The end result was truly amazing! The atmosphere felt like that of a highly functional restaurant, and what impressed me most of all is that every student I saw appeared to be totally engaged in their experience in a positive way! Thank you students … you were awesome!

Jewel Clark

Bethel

