To the Editor:
I wish to commend Telstar’s Freshman Class and the staff of the Freshman Academy for the splendid dinner event they put on at the Alliance Church on November 8. Although I learned this has been an annual event for a number of years, this was the first one I had attended and I’m delighted to say I was extremely impressed!
Not only did the students exhibit professional manners in their various roles as table servers, line servers, kitchen staff, managers, (positions I understand they were required to apply for, including going through interviews before being selected) but I also learned they were responsible for creating the entire meal!
It’s also my understanding they had to figure out what to purchase (utilizing locally grown resources), how much to get, and how to prepare it all. The end result was truly amazing! The atmosphere felt like that of a highly functional restaurant, and what impressed me most of all is that every student I saw appeared to be totally engaged in their experience in a positive way! Thank you students … you were awesome!
Jewel Clark
Bethel
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
-
Lewiston-Auburn
TRAFFIC ALERT: Center Street crash reroutes morning traffic
-
News
With nearly 100 asylum seekers in town, Brunswick officials look to hire additional staff, extend contract for cultural broker
-
Advertiser Democrat
Pets with special needs seek special humans
-
The Bethel Citizen
Books on Maine’s History
-
The Bethel Citizen
Commending the Freshmen!