BANGOR — A former Bangor school official was sentenced to six months in prison after admitting that he uploaded child pornography to his home computer.

Alan Kochis, 63, pleaded guilty Wednesday to one count of possession of sexually explicit materials.

Kochis resigned from his job as the Bangor School Department’s finance director in August after state police seized electronics from his home and discovered more than 200 sexually explicit images of children.

In February, Kochis downloaded some photos and videos to a computer on which he used his school email address as a login credential, according to a court affidavit.

During the sentencing Wednesday, Kochis said he wanted to take responsibility for his actions. He was sentenced to six months in prison followed by two years in probation.

Kochis’ attorney said his client was employed by the school department but worked at Bangor City Hall and did not interact with students.

Kochis will begin serving his sentence on Jan. 6. He will be required to register as a sex offender for 25 years after he serves his sentence.

