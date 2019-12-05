NORWAY — Selectmen voted unanimously Thursday night to approve a liquor license for a gelato bar opening at 427 Main St.

Owner Liz Cook of Norway said the Norway Gelato Co. will offer gelato made on-site and a high-end cocktail bar with light meals and desserts.

The building is being renovated and will feature two apartments, a downstairs production area to make gelato and an outside seating area.

“It’s better than ice cream,” Cook said.

In other business, Chairman Thomas Curtis said officials are working on ways to address vaping-related issues that are occurred nationwide.

“I don’t think any state has not been affected by this,” he said. “I want to talk with the board about my concern in regards to vaping, and what we can do about it.”

Curtis said he spoke to Town Manager Dennis Lajoie about whether a town ordinance could be drafted.

At the meeting, Lajoie said he needed contact the Maine Municipal Association to see what ordinances other towns have, and if adopting one restricting vaping is legal.

“I’m not sure of the legality of it all,” he said. “Technically it’s a legal product, but at least we can do some research to find out if the town can do something,” Lajoie said.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website, analyses of fluid samples collected from the lungs of patients with e-cigarette, or vaping, product use associated lung injury, or EVALI, identified vitamin E acetate, an additive in some THC-containing e-cigarette, or vaping, products.

Recent CDC laboratory test results of fluid samples from 29 patients submitted to CDC from 10 states found vitamin E acetate in all of the samples.

As of Wednesday, 2,291 cases of hospitalized e-cigarette, or vaping, product use associated lung injury, or EVALI, have been reported to CDC from 50 states, the District of Columbia, and the U.S. territories of Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands.

The latest national and state findings suggest THC-containing e-cigarette, or vaping, products, particularly from informal sources like friends, or family, or in-person or online dealers, are linked to most of the cases and play a major role in the outbreak, the CDC said.

Forty-eight deaths have been confirmed in 25 states and the District of Columbia as of Wednesday, according to the CDC website.

The CDC recommends:

People not use THC-containing e-cigarette, or vaping, products;

People should not buy any type of e-cigarette, or vaping, products, particularly those containing THC, from informal sources like friends, or family, or in-person or online dealers;

People should not add any substances to e-cigarette, or vaping, products that are not intended by the manufacturer, including products purchased through retail establishments.

“E-cigarette, or vaping, products should never be used by youths, young adults, or women who are pregnant,” the website warns.

« Previous

filed under: