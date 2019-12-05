HALLOWELL — Police arrested a Hallowell woman Wednesday in connection with a robbery Friday at Boynton’s Market.

During the robbery, the suspect sprayed a store clerk in the eyes with an unknown substance, according to police.

Patrol Sgt. Jordan Gaudet of the Hallowell Police Department said Heather Short, 35, entered Boynton’s Market at about 8 p.m. Friday.

After arguing with the clerk, Short sprayed the employee with an “unknown chemical” and left the store with two packages of tobacco for which she had not paid, according to Gaudet.

Gaudet said the substance was not pepper spray and did not have a scent. The clerk was not injured.

Short was charged with robbery and assault. She is being held on $20,000 bail at the Kennebec County jail.

