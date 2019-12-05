To the Editor:

My family has been enjoying Maine since my brother, parents, and I first vacationed here in 1996. My brother and I decided that since we loved Maine so deeply, we had to buy a house so we could come whenever we wished. We became homeowners in Norway in 2001.

That same year we instituted the tradition of having our Thanksgiving celebration in Norway. Much has changed in my life during the ensuing years. My mother passed; I married; we had a daughter; my father passed. But Norway has remained ever faithful, unifying our family life. My brother and I were thrilled when Café Nomad opened and we were immediately big fans.

In 2007 my daughter was three. That Thanksgiving we all went to the Nomad for breakfast, timing it so that we could watch the parade for the first time. It was a proud surprise that a photo of my daughter graced the pages of the Advertiser Democrat in an article recounting the parade.

Every year we have come and enjoyed our Main Street family outing: books at The Tribune (née Books and Things), body lotion and wine glasses at Made in Maine, a rock from the Raven for my daughter’s collection (now numbering more than 20, each in its box, labeled, and arranged perfectly on her bedroom side table), and a bottle of Port or fine Cabernet from Fiber and Vine.

There are the dozen or more Christmas tree ornaments that are already family heirlooms. Of course I get my haircut at Ed’s (may he rest in peace), our birthday cakes from Happi Chicks, our BBQ from Smokin’ Dave’s, furniture and appliances at Agren (and all of its previous incarnations). We mourned when Longley’s closed and cheered when Ari’s didn’t. We are at home here and always feel welcome. Today, as usual, we arrived at the Nomad at 10:30 for our pre-parade breakfast.

It was, as usual, delicious and the mood was upbeat and convivial. We bundled up and went out to enjoy the parade. It was a treat. But alas, why were Santa and Mrs. Claus immediately preceded by a truck sporting a large flag, “Trump 2020”?

My daughter, now 15, was perplexed by this unnecessary insertion of national politics into a Christmas parade. It was all we talked about on the ride back to the warm firebox awaiting us at home. If there is anything that everyone must know, it is that Trump divides our Nation.

Trump had divided families. Trump has ended friendships. It was completely myopic and misguided to have this flag on display at an event that brings people together. For him or against him, he has no part to play in a local event meant to celebrate that which we share in common and love about each other.

David L.B. Smith

Brooklyn, NY

